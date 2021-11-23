Had a crappy day today -- Anyone want to share one of their own?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,987
Received 1,244 Likes on 918 Posts
Had a crappy day today -- Anyone want to share one of their own?
Really shitty day today. Was going to work this morning and left my neighborhood. Was in one lane of traffic because there was construction. There was a sudden stop in front of me and I didn't react fast enough and I rear ended the person in front of me.
The front of my car got dinged up pretty good. But the engine wasn't damaged so it's still drivable. The other party's car got some cosmetic damage to his bumper and lots of dings and scratches, but it wasn't horrible. My car took the brunt of the damage. I was just shell shocked and shaken. Have not been in an accident in 4 years. We exchanged info, but he was pretty pissed. I think I ruined his Holiday week. I apologized to him. Neither of us were hurt, but he told me to call a cop to check in. The cop came and took a look and saw that neither of us were injured and basically just logged our DL numbers. I didn't get cited. It was just a fender bender that was obviously my fault. Man I was bummed and I ended up calling in sick to work as I was just too distracted to go to work.
I called my insurance afterwards and relayed all the information in a timely manner. Then I realized I fucking lost my registration card. It must have fell out of my hands at the site. We were near a school and parked in the parking lot. So I had to go online and order a new card for $23.
Later I went to a body shop to get an estimate on the damage. It was about $2800. I would owe $500 from my deductible. My insurance will almost certainly balloon in my next renewal cycle. I can't take my car into repairs until at least Monday because of the Holiday, so I have to wait. Next I now had to book a car rental. Another $390 bucks for that.
So when all is said and done. I'm looking at almost 900 bucks for my mishap today. Well, on the plus side, no one was hurt. I just feel so stupid for not being more careful as sudden stops happen all the time and I wasn't fast enough to react to it and brake in time.
That was my shitty day.
The front of my car got dinged up pretty good. But the engine wasn't damaged so it's still drivable. The other party's car got some cosmetic damage to his bumper and lots of dings and scratches, but it wasn't horrible. My car took the brunt of the damage. I was just shell shocked and shaken. Have not been in an accident in 4 years. We exchanged info, but he was pretty pissed. I think I ruined his Holiday week. I apologized to him. Neither of us were hurt, but he told me to call a cop to check in. The cop came and took a look and saw that neither of us were injured and basically just logged our DL numbers. I didn't get cited. It was just a fender bender that was obviously my fault. Man I was bummed and I ended up calling in sick to work as I was just too distracted to go to work.
I called my insurance afterwards and relayed all the information in a timely manner. Then I realized I fucking lost my registration card. It must have fell out of my hands at the site. We were near a school and parked in the parking lot. So I had to go online and order a new card for $23.
Later I went to a body shop to get an estimate on the damage. It was about $2800. I would owe $500 from my deductible. My insurance will almost certainly balloon in my next renewal cycle. I can't take my car into repairs until at least Monday because of the Holiday, so I have to wait. Next I now had to book a car rental. Another $390 bucks for that.
So when all is said and done. I'm looking at almost 900 bucks for my mishap today. Well, on the plus side, no one was hurt. I just feel so stupid for not being more careful as sudden stops happen all the time and I wasn't fast enough to react to it and brake in time.
That was my shitty day.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,921
Received 947 Likes on 660 Posts
Re: Had a crappy day today -- Anyone want to share one of their own?
Its been years since Ive been involved in a car accident but Ive been there, man. It sucks. Its sucks to get into an accident and it sucks 100x worse when its your fault. Ive been on both ends.
The last fender bender I was in was a few years ago when a young college kid didn't stop fast enough at a red light. He messed up my bumper and his front end. When we pulled off to the side of the road he told me he had never been in a wreck before and didnt know what to do. I tried to pay it forward and walked him through the insurance/exchange of information process in as friendly a manner as possible. I had been in his shoes before and didnt have the benefit of dealing with a friendly other driver when I was.
The last fender bender I was in was a few years ago when a young college kid didn't stop fast enough at a red light. He messed up my bumper and his front end. When we pulled off to the side of the road he told me he had never been in a wreck before and didnt know what to do. I tried to pay it forward and walked him through the insurance/exchange of information process in as friendly a manner as possible. I had been in his shoes before and didnt have the benefit of dealing with a friendly other driver when I was.
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Had a crappy day today -- Anyone want to share one of their own?
Sorry for your bad day and car damage, but at least you don't have to pay a ticket on top of it - not to mention no injuries.
I had a rather shitty day myself. I'm driving on the expressway on my way to work. All of a sudden, I hear a cracking noise. A few seconds later, I hear another crack. I look around and see a nice crack on the passenger side of the windshield. I got the car at the end of September!
I honestly didn't hear or feel any impact to the windshield, but when I got to work and had a chance to really examine it, I found a tiny spot I'm convinced they'll point to as an impact spot. I disagree. I think it was a stress crack or related to our recent temperature change, and that spot was just where the crack started. Of course, if they decide the crack was caused by an impact, which they probably will, it won't be covered under warranty. But I will also have to wait until Monday to take the car to the service center to find out. Needless to say, I'm not particularly happy about all of this.
I had a rather shitty day myself. I'm driving on the expressway on my way to work. All of a sudden, I hear a cracking noise. A few seconds later, I hear another crack. I look around and see a nice crack on the passenger side of the windshield. I got the car at the end of September!
I honestly didn't hear or feel any impact to the windshield, but when I got to work and had a chance to really examine it, I found a tiny spot I'm convinced they'll point to as an impact spot. I disagree. I think it was a stress crack or related to our recent temperature change, and that spot was just where the crack started. Of course, if they decide the crack was caused by an impact, which they probably will, it won't be covered under warranty. But I will also have to wait until Monday to take the car to the service center to find out. Needless to say, I'm not particularly happy about all of this.
#5
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Re: Had a crappy day today -- Anyone want to share one of their own?
I had to put my 15 year old cat down last month and then yesterday my 21 year old literally overnight decided she'd had enough and I had to put her to sleep. So needless to say I'm a hot fucking mess.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,158
Received 186 Likes on 132 Posts
Re: Had a crappy day today -- Anyone want to share one of their own?
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,978
Received 409 Likes on 200 Posts
Re: Had a crappy day today -- Anyone want to share one of their own?
I am so sorry for the bad stuff that's happened to you guys. We all have days like that but they still suck. I hope things start looking up for you soon.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off