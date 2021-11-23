Had a crappy day today -- Anyone want to share one of their own?

Really shitty day today. Was going to work this morning and left my neighborhood. Was in one lane of traffic because there was construction. There was a sudden stop in front of me and I didn't react fast enough and I rear ended the person in front of me.The front of my car got dinged up pretty good. But the engine wasn't damaged so it's still drivable. The other party's car got some cosmetic damage to his bumper and lots of dings and scratches, but it wasn't horrible. My car took the brunt of the damage. I was just shell shocked and shaken. Have not been in an accident in 4 years. We exchanged info, but he was pretty pissed. I think I ruined his Holiday week. I apologized to him. Neither of us were hurt, but he told me to call a cop to check in. The cop came and took a look and saw that neither of us were injured and basically just logged our DL numbers. I didn't get cited. It was just a fender bender that was obviously my fault. Man I was bummed and I ended up calling in sick to work as I was just too distracted to go to work.I called my insurance afterwards and relayed all the information in a timely manner. Then I realized I fucking lost my registration card.It must have fell out of my hands at the site. We were near a school and parked in the parking lot. So I had to go online and order a new card for $23.Later I went to a body shop to get an estimate on the damage. It was about $2800. I would owe $500 from my deductible. My insurance will almost certainly balloon in my next renewal cycle. I can't take my car into repairs until at least Monday because of the Holiday, so I have to wait. Next I now had to book a car rental. Another $390 bucks for that.So when all is said and done. I'm looking at almost 900 bucks for my mishap today. Well, on the plus side, no one was hurt. I just feel so stupid for not being more careful as sudden stops happen all the time and I wasn't fast enough to react to it and brake in time.That was my shitty day.