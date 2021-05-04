Calling Otter Doctors!

I have a medical conundrum. I'm a 43-year-old woman with no recent weight or other changes. On 4/5/2021 I went to the hospital with high blood pressure (both over 200) and they lowered it with IV meds and then gave me pills and now it's under control. I was there three overnights. When I was released I didn't feel well that day. Next day Friday still feeling bad. Saturday I went to the doctor because I was panting after walking down the hall. Told me to go to the ER. Admitted another four overnights. They told me I wasn't dying and discharged me. I've been to two pulmonologists, two cardiologists, neurologist, sleep study (I have sleep apnea but prob from before and pulmonologist agrees without pulmonary hypertension which I don't have acute onset of breathing issues were not brought in by the sleep apnea, this is my third day of using the cpap machine), ultrasounds, nuclear stress test, blood tests, CT scans, X-rays, EVERYTHING has come out PERFECT. If I talk for a long period of time I get more and more out of breath until I have to stop. Can't sing to my chick songs anymore. Can't sing with the kids. I have trouble standing for more than ten minutes. Trouble walking short distances (all breathing related). I haven't worked since April 5th (I work customer service... talking 8 hours a shift over the phone). I went back to work when I was discharged and lasted three hours before I couldn't do it anymore (and I was communicating with my manager as I was taking ten minutes in between calls which I can't do).



Ideas? Lungs look great. Oxygen saturation is 98-99 on room air. Brain looks great, Heart looks great. Bloodwork looks great. Not the thyroid. No anemia. Unpaid work leave. Sigh. All the specialists told me they ran all the tests they each do and there's nothing more they can do for me, it all looks great. No COVID, have had the vaccine. And, lungs look great.