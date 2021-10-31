DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
Yes
15
41.67%
No
20
55.56%
I don't know.
1
2.78%
Voters: 36. You may not vote on this poll

How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition

   
Old 10-31-21, 04:00 PM
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 836
Likes: 0
Received 10 Likes on 9 Posts
How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
Old 10-31-21, 04:33 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 35,915
Received 367 Likes on 270 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
I work on Halloween.
Old 10-31-21, 04:45 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 18,795
Received 156 Likes on 85 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
My street (cul-de-sac) has been dead the past few years because most of the houses are dark. I've joined the dark side and will be hiding again this year. So, no trick'r'treaters here.
Old 10-31-21, 04:49 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,519
Received 79 Likes on 58 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Where I am, it is dusk, so not quite dark enough yet for trick-or-treaters. I Have a couple of bags of candy ready. My wife taking our son to a friend's place so the group can go trick-or-treating together.
Old 10-31-21, 05:00 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
AGuyNamedMike's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,085
Received 155 Likes on 110 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
None that we'll admit to. Pay no attention to the freshly turned soil in the garden beds. [lurid organ music]
Old 10-31-21, 05:01 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,519
Received 79 Likes on 58 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Originally Posted by AGuyNamedMike View Post
None that we'll admit to. Pay no attention to the freshly turned soil in the garden beds.



Old 10-31-21, 05:06 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 5,762
Received 299 Likes on 232 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Not yet. I usually only get about five each year, and that's fine by me. Halloween has always been my favorite 'holiday' of the year, as it's a time when even mature adults may relax and watch their favorite horror films, and not feel any guilt about liking them!
Old 10-31-21, 05:09 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Cardsfan111's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,849
Likes: 0
Received 119 Likes on 89 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Started at 6 p.m. locally. Next door neighbors were here at 6:02 so the answer is yes.
Old 10-31-21, 05:13 PM
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Koby's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 2,625
Received 62 Likes on 50 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
I live in the middle of no where. Someone comes to my house asking for candy.... I'd be shocked as hell.
Old 10-31-21, 05:22 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,768
Received 330 Likes on 192 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
It's a bit early for that, isn't it?
Old 10-31-21, 05:24 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,138
Received 450 Likes on 363 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
I live in the 'hood, so outside of shootings here and there, no one trick or treats in my area.

Old 10-31-21, 05:52 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,519
Received 79 Likes on 58 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
For the most part, it has been a normal turnout so far except for a big group of about 20 kids.
Old 10-31-21, 05:55 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,935
Received 396 Likes on 192 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Haven't seen any yet but it's still light out in Kansas City.
Old 10-31-21, 06:35 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,090
Received 54 Likes on 37 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Nope. We live a bit off the road. However, its the first time someones been home in 12 years. My wife took the kid out tonight, and I stayed home.
Old 10-31-21, 06:57 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
jfoobar's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Posts: 39,408
Received 184 Likes on 136 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Answered the door about 20 times between 5:45 and just now.
Old 10-31-21, 07:01 PM
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,991
Received 206 Likes on 148 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
We had about 25 kids this year.
Old 10-31-21, 07:40 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,519
Received 79 Likes on 58 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Originally Posted by Kevin Phillips View Post
For the most part, it has been a normal turnout so far except for a big group of about 20 kids.
We're done. It's after 8:30, and we haven't had any kids since 7:30pm. I'd say it was an average turnout this year.

We have plenty of leftover candy. I am giving my wife some s--- because she bought a candy pack that has milk duds and whoppers. Yuck. To her credit at least she didn't get anything like candy corn or those nasty orange peanuts.
Old 10-31-21, 07:59 PM
X
Administrator
 
X's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1987
Location: AA-
Posts: 10,957
Received 50 Likes on 41 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Yes, and they were delicious!
Old 10-31-21, 08:25 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,446
Received 29 Likes on 26 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Originally Posted by X View Post
Yes, and they were delicious!
Same here! Made a delicious pot stew. Should last me 3 months.
Old 10-31-21, 08:54 PM
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,588
Received 1,187 Likes on 882 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
It's almost 7pm PT and no one has knocked on my door. I guess the parents are still not ready to take their kids trick or treating in my area.
Old 10-31-21, 09:01 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Norm de Plume's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17,646
Received 236 Likes on 186 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Almost as many as a normal year. Probably 100+ altogether, but I never do the handing-out. That doody falls to my sister and her family, who come over for the evening. We turned the lights off at 8:15, when the "kids" with 5-o'clock shadows started showing up.
Old 10-31-21, 09:11 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,150
Received 2,098 Likes on 1,348 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Yes, quite a few. But not nearly as many as my next door neighbor who hires a Ben & Jerry ice cream truck every year.

Old 10-31-21, 09:31 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,709
Received 897 Likes on 624 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
^ Thats cool. Im not sure ice cream would fly around here. Most years were trying to figure out how to work heavy coats under the kids costumes. Maybe a hot chocolate truck or something would bring them in.

I took the kids out this year while my wife stayed home handing out candy. Walking around the neighborhood, I saw literally hundreds of kids trick or treating. Houses toward the end of the evening (around 7:15) were already running out of candy. So I was surprised when I got home and my wife said she hadnt had many trick or treaters, despite jack olanterns on our front porch and the porch light on. Our house is kind of at the end of a block with no other houses on three side of us. Theres really only 4 houses on our block and 2 werent participating this year. I guess were located just far enough off the beaten path in our neighborhood where we got skipped over.

The most active, middle section of the neighborhood was slammed though.
Old 10-31-21, 09:33 PM
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 34,835
Received 204 Likes on 120 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
We got three trick-or-treaters, and two of them were the kids who live next door.
Old 10-31-21, 11:40 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,479
Received 119 Likes on 85 Posts
re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
Originally Posted by Mrs. Danger View Post
It's a bit early for that, isn't it?
Actually, in Haddonfield 5:00 PM would be considered late. Remember the trick-or-treaters Jamie Lee Curtis saw walking home from school in "Halloween"? And what was that, 2:00 or 3:00 PM?? Something I still roll my eyes at when I watch that movie.
