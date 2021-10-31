View Poll Results: Did any Trick-or-Treaters come to your house this year?
Yes
15
41.67%
No
20
55.56%
I don't know.
1
2.78%
How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition
My street (cul-de-sac) has been dead the past few years because most of the houses are dark. I've joined the dark side and will be hiding again this year. So, no trick'r'treaters here.
Where I am, it is dusk, so not quite dark enough yet for trick-or-treaters. I Have a couple of bags of candy ready. My wife taking our son to a friend's place so the group can go trick-or-treating together.
None that we'll admit to. Pay no attention to the freshly turned soil in the garden beds. [lurid organ music]
Not yet. I usually only get about five each year, and that's fine by me. Halloween has always been my favorite 'holiday' of the year, as it's a time when even mature adults may relax and watch their favorite horror films, and not feel any guilt about liking them!
I live in the middle of no where. Someone comes to my house asking for candy.... I'd be shocked as hell.
I live in the 'hood, so outside of shootings here and there, no one trick or treats in my area.
Haven't seen any yet but it's still light out in Kansas City.
Nope. We live a bit off the road. However, its the first time someones been home in 12 years. My wife took the kid out tonight, and I stayed home.
We had about 25 kids this year.
We have plenty of leftover candy. I am giving my wife some s--- because she bought a candy pack that has milk duds and whoppers. Yuck. To her credit at least she didn't get anything like candy corn or those nasty orange peanuts.
It's almost 7pm PT and no one has knocked on my door. I guess the parents are still not ready to take their kids trick or treating in my area.
Almost as many as a normal year. Probably 100+ altogether, but I never do the handing-out. That doody falls to my sister and her family, who come over for the evening. We turned the lights off at 8:15, when the "kids" with 5-o'clock shadows started showing up.
Yes, quite a few. But not nearly as many as my next door neighbor who hires a Ben & Jerry ice cream truck every year.
^ Thats cool. Im not sure ice cream would fly around here. Most years were trying to figure out how to work heavy coats under the kids costumes. Maybe a hot chocolate truck or something would bring them in.
I took the kids out this year while my wife stayed home handing out candy. Walking around the neighborhood, I saw literally hundreds of kids trick or treating. Houses toward the end of the evening (around 7:15) were already running out of candy. So I was surprised when I got home and my wife said she hadnt had many trick or treaters, despite jack olanterns on our front porch and the porch light on. Our house is kind of at the end of a block with no other houses on three side of us. Theres really only 4 houses on our block and 2 werent participating this year. I guess were located just far enough off the beaten path in our neighborhood where we got skipped over.
The most active, middle section of the neighborhood was slammed though.
We got three trick-or-treaters, and two of them were the kids who live next door.
Haddonfield 5:00 PM would be considered late. Remember the trick-or-treaters Jamie Lee Curtis saw walking home from school in "Halloween"? And what was that, 2:00 or 3:00 PM?? Something I still roll my eyes at when I watch that movie.