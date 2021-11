re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition

^ Thatís cool. Iím not sure ice cream would fly around here. Most years weíre trying to figure out how to work heavy coats under the kidsí costumes. Maybe a hot chocolate truck or something would bring them in.



I took the kids out this year while my wife stayed home handing out candy. Walking around the neighborhood, I saw literally hundreds of kids trick or treating. Houses toward the end of the evening (around 7:15) were already running out of candy. So I was surprised when I got home and my wife said she hadnít had many trick or treaters, despite jack oílanterns on our front porch and the porch light on. Our house is kind of at the end of a block with no other houses on three side of us. Thereís really only 4 houses on our block and 2 werenít participating this year. I guess weíre located just far enough off the beaten path in our neighborhood where we got skipped over.



The most active, middle section of the neighborhood was slammed though.