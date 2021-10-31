re: How Many Trick-or-Treaters? 2021 Edition

^ Thats cool. Im not sure ice cream would fly around here. Most years were trying to figure out how to work heavy coats under the kids costumes. Maybe a hot chocolate truck or something would bring them in.



I took the kids out this year while my wife stayed home handing out candy. Walking around the neighborhood, I saw literally hundreds of kids trick or treating. Houses toward the end of the evening (around 7:15) were already running out of candy. So I was surprised when I got home and my wife said she hadnt had many trick or treaters, despite jack olanterns on our front porch and the porch light on. Our house is kind of at the end of a block with no other houses on three side of us. Theres really only 4 houses on our block and 2 werent participating this year. I guess were located just far enough off the beaten path in our neighborhood where we got skipped over.



The most active, middle section of the neighborhood was slammed though.

