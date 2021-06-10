Strange Aircraft Question

So need the opinions from those with military knowledge on what I saw. So tonight around 9:30 I heard a helicopter coming from the west (I'm in the Willamette Valley in Oregon) so I went outside and could see what probably was a double propellor chopper flying pretty low (below the clouds) with all the aviation lights on. Not normal for this time of night but not out of the realm as choppers have flown overhead in the past (low enough that my windows rattled). However what was odd was in front of it I could see a dark outline of another aircraft with no lights; I could see it against the gray clouds. A minute or two later I heard it again, it was heading back west and I went to check it out again, I could see the lights of this helicopter and see the dark outline of this aircraft in front.



I'm just curious if anyone has heard of this sort of thing? It wasn't as if the helicopter I could see was giving chase or anything, seems more like just tailing behind, maybe some sort of training exercise?