Nickdawgy Invades Boston... What To Do?
So my wife and I are headed to the East Coast to see some friends next month, and we decided to stay a couple of days in Boston. So I wanted to ask anyone that has been there what to do, what to see, where to go, where to stay, etc. My only requirement for a hotel is it be a Hilton property since we get points and good deals (unless you found something insanely cheap lol), and that the hotel preferably has a shuttle to the airport (and even better if it has one to Fenway Park). We are definitely going to see the Red Sox play (it'll be Aug 20 or 21) and I'll also need to know where to sit. The Monster is out since I am not paying hundreds of dollars for one seat lol. I'm a bigger guy (6'2, 260 lbs) and my wife isn't on the small side either, so the most comfy seats would be preferable. We are also going tp do the Freedom Trail as well, and she wants to get some "chowdah" and a lobster roll, as well as have a Sam Adams. Is there any place in the city you can go up to and see a view? A building maybe? Observatory? What else is around Boston? NH? ME? Any of those places worth driving to?

Thanks for any help
Re: Nickdawgy Invades Boston... What To Do?
there are no comfy seats in Fenway Park. none.

Salem MA is about an hour north if you are into Halloween/witch trials.

views:
https://www.bostonmagazine.com/arts-...around-boston/
