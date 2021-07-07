View Poll Results: It's summer 2021, Are you still wearing a COVID mask?
I continue to "Mask Up!" when I choose and feel it is necessary.
11
57.89%
I won't wear a mask unless I am ordered to do so.
8
42.11%
I never wore a mask in 2020. Why would I start now?
0
0%
Voters: 19. You may not vote on this poll
Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
So, I'm curious.
I got my second vaccine shot in April, and since then the state of Texas, my city, and almost all the local businesses have dropped mandatory mask orders for fully vaccinated people.
That means I don't wear a mask (and I don't work on Maggie's farm) no more.
Over the weekend I went to Walmart to help some friends with paving stones, and they couldn't believe I wasn't wearing a mask at Walmart. Wasn't I afraid of the Delta variant!?
So, what about you?
I got my second vaccine shot in April, and since then the state of Texas, my city, and almost all the local businesses have dropped mandatory mask orders for fully vaccinated people.
That means I don't wear a mask (and I don't work on Maggie's farm) no more.
Over the weekend I went to Walmart to help some friends with paving stones, and they couldn't believe I wasn't wearing a mask at Walmart. Wasn't I afraid of the Delta variant!?
So, what about you?
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 10,534
Received 426 Likes on 266 Posts
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
If you want I can close this and you can do it again with an actual poll
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
#4
Premium Member
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
It didn't show up right away...
I haven't worn a mask since the beginning of June, hardly anyone around here does anymore other than some food service people and hospital/doctor's offices.
Still have one in the car, but I don't carry one.
I haven't worn a mask since the beginning of June, hardly anyone around here does anymore other than some food service people and hospital/doctor's offices.
Still have one in the car, but I don't carry one.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: the North
Posts: 6,297
Received 79 Likes on 54 Posts
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
My stepmom has (hopefully had) cancer, so I still mask up when inside with strangers. Just out of extreme caution because I wouldn't want a breakthrough case to get her exposed. She's vaccinated, but didn't develop antibodies.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
I don't wear a mask outside any longer, but still put one on when I go into a store. Most people in the stores around here are masked up.
#7
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,131
Received 128 Likes on 96 Posts
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
Tennessee has terrible vaccination rates. I haven't been wearing one at work since everyone is vaccinated, but if I'm out in public at a restaurant or store I'll mask up.
#8
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 10,534
Received 426 Likes on 266 Posts
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
#9
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
Am in Calif -- yes, THAT nanny state. Our COVID numbers are currently very, very low, I think the lowest in the entire Nation right now. I have been fully vaccinated since early March. As soon as the mask mandate was lifted on 6/15, I henceforth stopped wearing any masks, The very, very small risk is worth it to me, and I'm quite risk averse. In spite of it, mask 'compliance' is still between 60 to 75%, I'd estimate at local groceries, stores, etc, even though it is now completely voluntary. Either not a whole lot of people are vaccinated, or many are yet still choose to wear the masks. It's their business. I don't have a problem with it. More power to them.
Still, I'm not being stupid. No need to meet in huge groups, get in large crowds, go to stadiums, inside congregations, travel in crowded, germy airplanes. I made the decision not to do any discretionary travel this summer, possibly even the rest of this year due to COVID still being a (slight) risk, the personal non-necessity, and the vastly, vastly increased cost of ANY travel this summer. (I certainly predicted THAT would come to pass in, 2020).
Still, I'm not being stupid. No need to meet in huge groups, get in large crowds, go to stadiums, inside congregations, travel in crowded, germy airplanes. I made the decision not to do any discretionary travel this summer, possibly even the rest of this year due to COVID still being a (slight) risk, the personal non-necessity, and the vastly, vastly increased cost of ANY travel this summer. (I certainly predicted THAT would come to pass in, 2020).
#10
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
Whole family is vaccinated so were done with masks. We know well need them to fly later this summer but I have completely broken the habit of reaching for it every time I leave my car or my desk.
#11
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,760
Likes: 0
Received 181 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
Vaccinated and living in a state/region with over 60% vaccination (80% of all adults). No mask unless the place I'm going into requires one. It doesn't bother me if I have to, but I do feel like it's kind of pointless.
#12
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,985
Received 957 Likes on 716 Posts
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
I'm from California and vaccinated. For the most part, I've ditched the masks. I will in some instances wear one if it's a small business & cramped space that I'm going into or if the business still has a sign that says wear a mask. Our state's cases has risen a little since we "re-opened" on June 15th. But we're at like 1.7% positivity, which is still really low. The risk of catching it is super low now. And over 70% of adults here have already had at least 1 shot. I believe we are one of the highest vaccinated states.
But going outdoors or going to the mall or going to the movies now, Nope. I feel pretty comfortable going about my business without one now.
One hiccup though, I've being working remotely since last August, but if I were to go into the office now, masks are still required. The office sent out a memo saying they are keeping masks for now. I think they are responding to the LA county health order that recommends masks right now for indoors because of the increase in positive cases recently. LA county frustrates so many here because they are extremely reactive and panic right away.
But going outdoors or going to the mall or going to the movies now, Nope. I feel pretty comfortable going about my business without one now.
One hiccup though, I've being working remotely since last August, but if I were to go into the office now, masks are still required. The office sent out a memo saying they are keeping masks for now. I think they are responding to the LA county health order that recommends masks right now for indoors because of the increase in positive cases recently. LA county frustrates so many here because they are extremely reactive and panic right away.
Last edited by DJariya; 07-07-21 at 11:12 PM.
#13
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
Fully vaccinated since April 1. I stopped carrying a mask in my pocket when California removed the mandate. The only place I wore one before was the grocery store. According to CDC, the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. They also report that 99.8% of the people getting sick now are unvaccinated. I feel safe.
#14
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,617
Received 217 Likes on 158 Posts
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
I had to travel for work to Chilhowie VA last month so I had to mask for that.
If I go to a business where a lot of employees are wearing one, I’ll throw one on even though I’m vaccinated.
Im glad I hear about LA. I’m going there in August and I assumed they were stricter.
If I go to a business where a lot of employees are wearing one, I’ll throw one on even though I’m vaccinated.
Im glad I hear about LA. I’m going there in August and I assumed they were stricter.
#15
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,871
Received 82 Likes on 63 Posts
Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll
Sometimes I wear a mask, sometimes I dont.
I had no issues wearing one all of last year. No argument from me.
Now, I just read the room. I didnt wear a mask when I went to a 100 person wedding and a 40 person July 4th party. But I wanted to wear a mask when I went grocery shopping.
Maybe its my non-verbal way of being open in front of friends and family, but hide myself when in public haha
I had no issues wearing one all of last year. No argument from me.
Now, I just read the room. I didnt wear a mask when I went to a 100 person wedding and a 40 person July 4th party. But I wanted to wear a mask when I went grocery shopping.
Maybe its my non-verbal way of being open in front of friends and family, but hide myself when in public haha
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off