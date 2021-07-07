Re: Post July 4th COVID Mask Poll

I'm from California and vaccinated. For the most part, I've ditched the masks. I will in some instances wear one if it's a small business & cramped space that I'm going into or if the business still has a sign that says wear a mask. Our state's cases has risen a little since we "re-opened" on June 15th. But we're at like 1.7% positivity, which is still really low. The risk of catching it is super low now. And over 70% of adults here have already had at least 1 shot. I believe we are one of the highest vaccinated states.



But going outdoors or going to the mall or going to the movies now, Nope. I feel pretty comfortable going about my business without one now.



One hiccup though, I've being working remotely since last August, but if I were to go into the office now, masks are still required. The office sent out a memo saying they are keeping masks for now. I think they are responding to the LA county health order that recommends masks right now for indoors because of the increase in positive cases recently. LA county frustrates so many here because they are extremely reactive and panic right away.