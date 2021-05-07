DVD Talk Forum

Hamburger or Hot Dog?

View Poll Results: Burger or Dog?
Burger
34
87.18%
Hot Dog
5
12.82%
Voters: 39. You may not vote on this poll

Hamburger or Hot Dog?

   
Old 07-05-21, 02:38 PM
Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Assume you are at a backyard grill-out or a generic snack bar type place with no expectations about either being exceptional. You have the choice of either a hamburger/cheeseburger or a hot dog with a decent selection of toppings and condiments, Which do you choose?
Old 07-05-21, 02:55 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
If I can't have one of each, I'd go with a burger. Fewer snouts and entrails...
Old 07-05-21, 03:08 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Easy choice. A hot dog is only something you have when burgers aren't available.
Old 07-05-21, 03:12 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Hamburgers over hot dogs all day.
Old 07-05-21, 03:17 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
I went with hamburgers. I don't dislike hot dogs. I just don't really like them cook on a grill.
Old 07-05-21, 03:26 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Hamburger, Sausage Hot Dog, regular Hot Dog... in that order.
Old 07-05-21, 03:26 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Easy choice. A hot dog is only something you have when burgers aren't available.
This.
Old 07-05-21, 03:30 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Ideally burger and hot dog but for the sake of the question...


Old 07-05-21, 03:43 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Hamburgers >>> Hot dogs.

I eat hot dogs about once a year, and, most especially will only eat an all-beef Nathan's or Hebrew National frank. Those brands being, of course, about 3x as expensive as the other awful pork / chicken "product" brands.

But,I do admit that a chilli-cheese dog made with those expensive all-beef brands can be very good.
Old 07-05-21, 04:03 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
If I have to choose I’ll go with a burger. I like hot dogs but usually the all beef kind and cheap hot dogs make me want to puke.
Old 07-05-21, 04:09 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
i'm a burger man when go out. don't think i've ever ordered a hot dog, except when i was a kid going to Friendly's, whose hot dog and toasted new England style buns were amazing and my go to. i'll also have a hot dog and never a hamburger at a baseball game. and i do love quality hot dogs with kraut, mustard, whatever, when grilled by me or at friends'...
Old 07-05-21, 04:13 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Originally Posted by lwhy? View Post
Hamburgers over hot dogs all day.
Same here. Unless I'm at a baseball game.
Old 07-05-21, 04:21 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
My first choice is burger, cheeseburger to be more precise. I like hotdogs, but I like burgers more.

Like others, I'd rather have both.
Old 07-05-21, 04:33 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
For the most part, I'd say hamburger, but there are some places down here that make some extra yummy hot dogs.

How can you turn down a hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with refried beans, grilled onions, ketchup, mayo, mustard, avocado sauce, white cheese and sprinkled with chip crumbs?
Old 07-05-21, 04:39 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
My first choice is burger but I've had too many frozen overcooked/overpriced burgers that have pissed my off. So I'd go with a dog. As long as it isn't grilled. 🤮
Old 07-05-21, 04:40 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
I like hot dogs but am pretty picky. I like quarter pound all beef, or at least larger size all beef. So unless I was sure about the hot dog, I'd pick the hamburger rather than risk getting a turkey dog.
Old 07-05-21, 04:50 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Originally Posted by tasha99 View Post
I like hot dogs but am pretty picky. I like quarter pound all beef, or at least larger size all beef. So unless I was sure about the hot dog, I'd pick the hamburger rather than risk getting a turkey dog.
I only eat beef dogs. I'm allergic to winged meats, so I can't eat turkey or chicken hot dogs. If I'm not sure at a BBQ or elsewhere, I'll pass on the hot dogs as well.
Old 07-05-21, 06:58 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
I prefer hamburgers, but I love a good hotdog with mustard, slaw and onions.
Old 07-05-21, 07:17 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
I like both. I may be the outlier and say I slightly prefer hot dogs. Specifically the all beef versions. I really like brats too. I definitely will eat hamburgers too though.
Old 07-05-21, 08:03 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
I'd definitely choose the burger.

Originally Posted by clckworang View Post
How can you turn down a hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with refried beans, grilled onions, ketchup, mayo, mustard, avocado sauce, white cheese and sprinkled with chip crumbs?
Sounds delicious. But it also reads like there's so much going on there, you wouldn't notice if the actual hot-dog was missing.
Old 07-05-21, 08:08 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
When I went to a baseball game a couple weeks ago, I got both, but burger is my preference. Hot dogs really hit the spot sometimes, though.
Old 07-05-21, 10:29 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Whichever one makes the best sandwich is the one for me.
Old 07-05-21, 11:00 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
I'm a burger guy so naturally I chose the burger option. I love grilled dogs from time to time as well.

That being said if I'm at someone else's cookout, 9 times out of 10 the burgers will be dry and overcooked. On the flipside it's hard to fuck up grilling a hot dog.
Old 07-05-21, 11:58 PM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
I don't eat ground beef, so hot dog. Always.
Old 07-06-21, 02:26 AM
Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Why ask a question with so obvious an answer?
