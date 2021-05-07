View Poll Results: Burger or Dog?
Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Hamburger or Hot Dog?
Assume you are at a backyard grill-out or a generic snack bar type place with no expectations about either being exceptional. You have the choice of either a hamburger/cheeseburger or a hot dog with a decent selection of toppings and condiments, Which do you choose?
If I can't have one of each, I'd go with a burger. Fewer snouts and entrails...
Hamburgers over hot dogs all day.
Hamburgers >>> Hot dogs.
I eat hot dogs about once a year, and, most especially will only eat an all-beef Nathan's or Hebrew National frank. Those brands being, of course, about 3x as expensive as the other awful pork / chicken "product" brands.
But,I do admit that a chilli-cheese dog made with those expensive all-beef brands can be very good.
If I have to choose I’ll go with a burger. I like hot dogs but usually the all beef kind and cheap hot dogs make me want to puke.
i'm a burger man when go out. don't think i've ever ordered a hot dog, except when i was a kid going to Friendly's, whose hot dog and toasted new England style buns were amazing and my go to. i'll also have a hot dog and never a hamburger at a baseball game. and i do love quality hot dogs with kraut, mustard, whatever, when grilled by me or at friends'...
My first choice is burger, cheeseburger to be more precise. I like hotdogs, but I like burgers more.
Like others, I'd rather have both.
For the most part, I'd say hamburger, but there are some places down here that make some extra yummy hot dogs.
How can you turn down a hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with refried beans, grilled onions, ketchup, mayo, mustard, avocado sauce, white cheese and sprinkled with chip crumbs?
My first choice is burger but I've had too many frozen overcooked/overpriced burgers that have pissed my off. So I'd go with a dog. As long as it isn't grilled. 🤮
I like hot dogs but am pretty picky. I like quarter pound all beef, or at least larger size all beef. So unless I was sure about the hot dog, I'd pick the hamburger rather than risk getting a turkey dog.
I prefer hamburgers, but I love a good hotdog with mustard, slaw and onions.
I like both. I may be the outlier and say I slightly prefer hot dogs. Specifically the all beef versions. I really like brats too. I definitely will eat hamburgers too though.
I'd definitely choose the burger.
When I went to a baseball game a couple weeks ago, I got both, but burger is my preference. Hot dogs really hit the spot sometimes, though.
Whichever one makes the best sandwich is the one for me.
I'm a burger guy so naturally I chose the burger option. I love grilled dogs from time to time as well.
That being said if I'm at someone else's cookout, 9 times out of 10 the burgers will be dry and overcooked. On the flipside it's hard to fuck up grilling a hot dog.
