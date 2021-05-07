Re: Hamburger or Hot Dog?

i'm a burger man when go out. don't think i've ever ordered a hot dog, except when i was a kid going to Friendly's, whose hot dog and toasted new England style buns were amazing and my go to. i'll also have a hot dog and never a hamburger at a baseball game. and i do love quality hot dogs with kraut, mustard, whatever, when grilled by me or at friends'...