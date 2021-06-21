Attempted unemployment insurance fraud in my wife's name

This is scary. We got a letter from the Maryland state department of labor about a request to setup a payment method for unemployment benefits for my wife. We're both working and are NOT filing for unemployment. Called the labor department and put a fraud/stop on the request. I also did a free credit report from all three agencies and everything looks OK. Since a request for unemployment also has to go through my wife's employer, we notified them about the attempted fraud and to not approve it.



I figured some people commit unemployment insurance fraud by collecting on it while getting paid under the table. But I never thought about using identity-theft to file for unemployment in someone else's name.



