DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Attempted unemployment insurance fraud in my wife's name

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Attempted unemployment insurance fraud in my wife's name

   
Old 06-21-21, 10:25 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,370
Received 47 Likes on 38 Posts
Attempted unemployment insurance fraud in my wife's name
This is scary. We got a letter from the Maryland state department of labor about a request to setup a payment method for unemployment benefits for my wife. We're both working and are NOT filing for unemployment. Called the labor department and put a fraud/stop on the request. I also did a free credit report from all three agencies and everything looks OK. Since a request for unemployment also has to go through my wife's employer, we notified them about the attempted fraud and to not approve it.

I figured some people commit unemployment insurance fraud by collecting on it while getting paid under the table. But I never thought about using identity-theft to file for unemployment in someone else's name.

Kevin Phillips is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-21-21, 10:27 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,844
Received 79 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Attempted unemployment insurance fraud in my wife's name
hmmm, I'm guessing you haven't heard what's happening in California. Since the pandemic, about $30 billion in unemployment fraud.
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.