Attempted unemployment insurance fraud in my wife's name
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Attempted unemployment insurance fraud in my wife's name
This is scary. We got a letter from the Maryland state department of labor about a request to setup a payment method for unemployment benefits for my wife. We're both working and are NOT filing for unemployment. Called the labor department and put a fraud/stop on the request. I also did a free credit report from all three agencies and everything looks OK. Since a request for unemployment also has to go through my wife's employer, we notified them about the attempted fraud and to not approve it.
I figured some people commit unemployment insurance fraud by collecting on it while getting paid under the table. But I never thought about using identity-theft to file for unemployment in someone else's name.
I figured some people commit unemployment insurance fraud by collecting on it while getting paid under the table. But I never thought about using identity-theft to file for unemployment in someone else's name.
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,844
Received 79 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Attempted unemployment insurance fraud in my wife's name
hmmm, I'm guessing you haven't heard what's happening in California. Since the pandemic, about $30 billion in unemployment fraud.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off