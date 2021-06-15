Re: Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?

Just by putting your number into such a search site, they've got you. They have logged your IP address, and can, given enough time and money, locate you. The question is: Is it worth it to them? Probably not, unless you're rich, powerful, or both. So don't worry about it too much.



That said, I still turn off Javascript in all my browsers, don't own a cell phone / smartphone, and always am in incognito mode, with no cookies, etc stored on my computer. They probably *still* have all my info, nonetheless, for I do drive a car, own my home, use a credit card, and have several bank accounts. I gave up being too paranoid long ago, it's a losing battle, and I'm not important enough, for "them" to bother with anyway.



Be always vigilant for ramsomeware, however. Taking the above precautions -- especially on a smartphone (turning off Javascript, et al) will help evade that by leaps and bounds.