Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
#1
Join Date: Dec 2003
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,146
Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
Just curious, but I was wondering, if you gave your number to someone you didnt really know, can they take your number or give it to someone who just using a cell #, get personal info?
I tried looking, but nothing definitive. Being I have an iPhone, I figured hack proof, but now reconsidering.
I tried looking, but nothing definitive. Being I have an iPhone, I figured hack proof, but now reconsidering.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
If you do a Google search for your phone number, is it attached to you?
Have you ever looked up your phone number in one of those people searches? Try True People Search.
Have you ever looked up your phone number in one of those people searches? Try True People Search.
Last edited by Nick Danger; 06-15-21 at 09:01 PM.
#3
Join Date: Dec 2003
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,146
Re: Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
Is it free? I saw some of them, didn’t specifically look for mine, but all of them had you pay fee to get more info…
#4
Join Date: Feb 2005
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 24,538
Received 396 Likes on 283 Posts
Re: Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
I mean, they probably already have just about everything on you at this point.
That said, we need more context. Who'd you give your number to? What for? What services did you agree to? Did you buy her dinner first?
That said, we need more context. Who'd you give your number to? What for? What services did you agree to? Did you buy her dinner first?
#5
Join Date: Dec 2003
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,146
Re: Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
It said no info for my phone. But I’m not saying now, kind of hypothetically, can that kind of stuff be done if gave just cell phone.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
True people search and Fast people search both give a lot of free information.
It's how I tracked down the previous owner of my cell phone number, the guy who still has debt collectors looking for him a decade later. He lives about five miles from here, in a house close to his mother's house.
It's how I tracked down the previous owner of my cell phone number, the guy who still has debt collectors looking for him a decade later. He lives about five miles from here, in a house close to his mother's house.
#7
Re: Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
Just by putting your number into such a search site, they've got you. They have logged your IP address, and can, given enough time and money, locate you. The question is: Is it worth it to them? Probably not, unless you're rich, powerful, or both. So don't worry about it too much.
That said, I still turn off Javascript in all my browsers, don't own a cell phone / smartphone, and always am in incognito mode, with no cookies, etc stored on my computer. They probably *still* have all my info, nonetheless, for I do drive a car, own my home, use a credit card, and have several bank accounts. I gave up being too paranoid long ago, it's a losing battle, and I'm not important enough, for "them" to bother with anyway.
Be always vigilant for ramsomeware, however. Taking the above precautions -- especially on a smartphone (turning off Javascript, et al) will help evade that by leaps and bounds.
That said, I still turn off Javascript in all my browsers, don't own a cell phone / smartphone, and always am in incognito mode, with no cookies, etc stored on my computer. They probably *still* have all my info, nonetheless, for I do drive a car, own my home, use a credit card, and have several bank accounts. I gave up being too paranoid long ago, it's a losing battle, and I'm not important enough, for "them" to bother with anyway.
Be always vigilant for ramsomeware, however. Taking the above precautions -- especially on a smartphone (turning off Javascript, et al) will help evade that by leaps and bounds.
#8
Premium Member
Re: Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
Reading between the lines... Get some burner phones and then do your deeds (dirt cheap).
#9
Join Date: Sep 2002
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,089
Received 122 Likes on 93 Posts
Re: Can someone get your info if you gave your cell #?
Someone could technically pull off a SIM Swap with your number, but they most likely need more of your personal information than just your phone number. https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/20...otect-yourself
