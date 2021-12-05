No more trading cards at Target and WalMart due to scalper violence
Target Suspends In-Store Trading Card Sales After Incident
Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
my kids like picking up a deck here and there, but I didn't realize they never make it on the shelf as scalpers pounce on them and put them on eBay. Not sure why companies just don't increase supply but I suppose they don't want to lose the collector market
