Someone sent $1500 to my Venmo email
#1
Thread Starter
Someone sent $1500 to my Venmo email
I got an email saying someone had sent me $1500. I didn't even have an Venmo account. So, being curious, I decided to download Venmo and sign up.. I didn't even put in any bank information or anything - I just signed up using my email. Sure enough it says I have a balance of $1500. I'm assuming this is something they person who sent it will be able to correct on their end? And no I'm not looking to score $1500 here.. I just want them to be able to get their money back without involving me
#2
Re: Someone sent $1500 to my Venmo email
I dont have Venmo but can someone send money to someone who doesnt even have a Venmo account?
If I were you Id spend that money on hookers and blow before the mistake is found. Do hookers have Venmo now?
#3
Re: Someone sent $1500 to my Venmo email
I don't think they can correct it themselves. You'll have to send it back to them.
do NOT link your own bank account, though, just to be safe. Not that you'd do that
#4
Re: Someone sent $1500 to my Venmo email
I understand your reluctance to even touch it because if it was sent to you by mistake and you spend it, then you'll be in trouble with the other party.
Maybe contact Venmo and say I received it and was not expecting it and I don't want it so please return it.
#5
Re: Someone sent $1500 to my Venmo email
Sorry, my mistake. Let me PM you my Venmo information so that you can send it back.
#6
#7
Re: Someone sent $1500 to my Venmo email
Probably a scam. If you send the money back manually, it will turn out it was from a stolen card. So they'll take $1500 from your account for the manual refund, plus the $1500 originally sent will be reversed, leaving you in the hole.
#8
Thread Starter
Re: Someone sent $1500 to my Venmo email
Also, since I don't plan on using the service, I signed up as Yakov Smirnoff so if I do need to call I would have to use a horrible Russian accent.
Last edited by General Zod; 04-23-21 at 04:27 PM.
