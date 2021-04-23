Someone sent $1500 to my Venmo email

I got an email saying someone had sent me $1500. I didn't even have an Venmo account. So, being curious, I decided to download Venmo and sign up.. I didn't even put in any bank information or anything - I just signed up using my email. Sure enough it says I have a balance of $1500. I'm assuming this is something they person who sent it will be able to correct on their end? And no I'm not looking to score $1500 here.. I just want them to be able to get their money back without involving me