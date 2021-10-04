Exploratory Interviews (info, experiences)

Hey all,



Didn't see a topic covering exploratory interviews, and tbh I'm not too familiar with them. I received an email from a game studio requesting one (one that I would potentially relocate for) - and after doing some searching they seem to be just about "getting to know you" - your experiences, expectations, likes/dislikes, time frame on a potential move, etc. I'm in my early 40's, mid career... WA is my home state and family is just 10min away, so my only reason for relocating would be for money. (off the top of my head 20-30k increase to even consider it) Obviously I would want to be excited about the project as well, but the deciding factor would be $$. Is that something you can be honest about in these kinds of interviews?



Relocation - this is pretty common in the game dev industry, but something I've never considered for myself. I'm getting my townhome market ready this year, with a potential to sell next spring. (I wouldn't even consider moving still owning it) and, there's just an intriguing factor in selling almost everything I own and moving. And, tbh part of my wanting to get my townhome ready to sell was to free myself up for this kind of possibility.



But I'm also very happy where I'm at, 15+yrs, exciting long term projects ahead, great longstanding working relationships with my lead and coworkers. And it's not like I don't have other local options.



What are everyone's experiences with exploratory interviews, and major life changing relocations?