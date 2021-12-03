DVD Talk Forum

Spring 2021 DST clock change reminder

Spring 2021 DST clock change reminder

   
03-12-21, 01:33 PM
Kevin Phillips
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,264
Received 23 Likes on 21 Posts
Spring 2021 DST clock change reminder
Spring is near, and that also means its time to set your clocks forward an hour for DST this weekend! I know you love changing your clocks and losing an hour of Sunday.
03-12-21, 01:39 PM
General Zod
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,319
Received 214 Likes on 144 Posts
Re: Spring 2021 DST clock change reminder
Everything auto-sets except for the microwave and the oven. The VCR has been flashing 12:00 forever.
