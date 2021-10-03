DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?

   
Old 03-10-21, 12:12 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
james2025a's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 5,329
Likes: 0
Received 54 Likes on 44 Posts
Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
Well it seems that by the end of the month i will be starting a new job on the US mainland (Florida... home to every fucked up story). One of the first things i need to do is open a new bank account, and wondered which people recommend. If i can open one online it would be far better than in person, as i currently have enough on my plate.

So any recommendations?
james2025a is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-10-21, 12:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,745
Received 66 Likes on 51 Posts
Re: Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
Even if you prefer to open an account online, I will recommend that you have access to a local branch just in case you need to visit in-person.
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-10-21, 12:48 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 10,157
Received 302 Likes on 183 Posts
Re: Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
Originally Posted by james2025a View Post
(Florida... home to every fucked up story)
I'm not in Florida, sir.

AgreMLBFan24, you need somewhere with a local branch. Consider more than money, but how else a bank (or credit union!) can be there for you. We financed our vehicles and home through our credit union, they even had a list of preferred real estate agents and we received a portion of their sales commission in cash. We refinanced consumer debt with them, and are working with them to file our will and end of life documentation. We could likely do much of that online, but the stability of a local branch feels best. Good luck!
story is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-10-21, 12:56 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: a mile high, give or take a few feet
Posts: 13,870
Likes: 0
Received 37 Likes on 31 Posts
Re: Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
I've been with two credit unions, one very small one (can't recall which one) and one larger (Public Service Credit Union). I then switched to national bank, where I've stayed. I also have an Ally account, that I used to use for the interest, but that's been dropped to near nothing in the past year.

I agree with Story. You need to figure out what all you're going to use from your bank. If it's just a checking/savings account, any bank that doesn't charge fees will likely be fine. Pick one that's near you and go from there. If you're going to use them for loans, a credit union might be better. You can always change your mind later on, or have multiple accounts at multiple banks.
mndtrp is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-10-21, 12:56 PM
  #5  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,747
Received 136 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
Even if you do end up doing it online, I'd recommend it's with a bank that does have a local branch in case you ever do need to talk to a real person.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
It's sad how you can't have a discussion anymore without being attacked.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.