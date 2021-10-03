Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
Well it seems that by the end of the month i will be starting a new job on the US mainland (Florida... home to every fucked up story). One of the first things i need to do is open a new bank account, and wondered which people recommend. If i can open one online it would be far better than in person, as i currently have enough on my plate.
So any recommendations?
Re: Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
Even if you prefer to open an account online, I will recommend that you have access to a local branch just in case you need to visit in-person.
Re: Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
AgreMLBFan24, you need somewhere with a local branch. Consider more than money, but how else a bank (or credit union!) can be there for you. We financed our vehicles and home through our credit union, they even had a list of preferred real estate agents and we received a portion of their sales commission in cash. We refinanced consumer debt with them, and are working with them to file our will and end of life documentation. We could likely do much of that online, but the stability of a local branch feels best. Good luck!
Re: Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
I've been with two credit unions, one very small one (can't recall which one) and one larger (Public Service Credit Union). I then switched to national bank, where I've stayed. I also have an Ally account, that I used to use for the interest, but that's been dropped to near nothing in the past year.
I agree with Story. You need to figure out what all you're going to use from your bank. If it's just a checking/savings account, any bank that doesn't charge fees will likely be fine. Pick one that's near you and go from there. If you're going to use them for loans, a credit union might be better. You can always change your mind later on, or have multiple accounts at multiple banks.
Re: Need to open a new Savings/Checking Bank Account. Which one should i go with?
Even if you do end up doing it online, I'd recommend it's with a bank that does have a local branch in case you ever do need to talk to a real person.
