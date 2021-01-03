DVD Talk Forum

Love's Bakery Hawaii to close because of Pandemic.

Other Talk

Love's Bakery Hawaii to close because of Pandemic.

   
03-01-21, 10:26 PM
Love's Bakery Hawaii to close because of Pandemic.
Love's Bakery Hawaii will close after 170 years in business.
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/0...ons-end-march/


03-01-21, 11:17 PM
Re: Love's Bakery Hawaii to close because of Pandemic.
Wow. Never thought I would see the day. Don't quarantining people still eat bread?
