Love's Bakery Hawaii to close because of Pandemic.
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Love's Bakery Hawaii to close because of Pandemic.
Love's Bakery Hawaii will close after 170 years in business.
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/0...ons-end-march/
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/0...ons-end-march/
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,731
Received 1,228 Likes on 748 Posts
Re: Love's Bakery Hawaii to close because of Pandemic.
Wow. Never thought I would see the day. Don't quarantining people still eat bread?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off