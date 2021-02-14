What's the most you've done in a one week span?

So in my time-out from this forum i was able to accomplish a hell of a lot. i'm a little tired because i haven't really come up for a breath yet or relaxed too much as been a little wound.



Anyway, in exactly a 7 day span (and since i was absent from this forum in that exact 7 day span) (in no particular order):



1. i was able to get a new XBOX Series X.



2. Fire TV cube that controls everything i own with my voice.



3. Re-set up my entire entertainment system and computer and router, modem as had some guys put in hardwood flooring where there was carpet. My entire collection, while whole, is in such disarray. they didn't put one shelf of blus in the same spots in walk-in closet. i'll get to that though. At least everything set up now and back to almost normal.



4. Became a licensed pharmacist (been taking night classes for years).



5. Started a new job/changed careers as a pharmacist/co-owner of little non-retail/specialized pharmacy with a great company behind it, but we little, but still profitable.



6. Got engaged to my best friend. No date set.



Pretty productive I would say and i am just totally in bliss.



