losing my mind, help (need to find an item)

   
Old 12-12-20, 04:35 PM
TGM
losing my mind, help (need to find an item)
Looking for an active stylus pen with pressure sensitivity that will work with an hp chromebook x360. could someone help out a fucking tech dummy and post a link off amazon here?

much appreciated
Old 12-12-20, 05:17 PM
re: losing my mind, help (need to find an item)
Did you look in the couch cushions?

Behind your ear?

On the back of the toilet?

Did you go back into the other room and realize it was in your hand the whole time?
Old 12-12-20, 05:46 PM
re: losing my mind, help (need to find an item)
I've reached the age where when I can't find something I lost, I look in the refrigerator.
Old 12-12-20, 05:52 PM
re: losing my mind, help (need to find an item)
Amazon Amazon

?

Not sure what Active is though.. never used one.
