International Travel - Post pandemic when countries reopen, where do you hope to go to?

I'm a big international traveler and I missed traveling so much this year. I've gone somewhere internationally every year from 2012 to 2019 until the pandemic hit and derailed everything.



I had some ideas planned for 2020 until March hit and everything got thrown out the window.



I don't know how many of you here actually travel let alone do international travel. I'm probably talking to the wrong forum for this question, but I'll ask anyways.



I know the travel industry is a fucking mess right now with massive restrictions, layoffs and furloughs and less flights. And not only that, you have flight attendants who look like they work in an operating room.



So, when the pandemic does end and it's deemed safe to travel again, where do you want to go to?



For me, I'm hoping to re-visit Japan and South Korea. Not sure when it would happen since right now both countries are closed. And I don't know how hard it will be to travel with masks, potential testing requirements for other territories. Because we don't know what territories will actually say the pandemic is over.





and please don't derail this thread with your personal dislike for travel or criticisms of it. I don't want to here that. If you have no interest in this topic, then please don't post some dumb remark.