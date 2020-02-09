DVD Talk Forum

People of the City of NY versus Me or Stolen Plates

People of the City of NY versus Me or Stolen Plates

   
09-02-20, 04:26 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
BearFan
 
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: Corinth, TX
Posts: 8,096
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
People of the City of NY versus Me or Stolen Plates
This is bizarre

Got a letter in the mail from New York (verified it was legit) claiming I had multiple parking violations between July and August.

Few problems

1) The picture in the citations was not my car
2) Plates were not mine (more on this later)
3) I have never driven a car in New York (always take Ubers)


Turns out when my son traded in his car a year ago, somehow his old plates ended up on a BMW in New York City.

I protested the tickets online (working on getting a police report)

One thing I know for sure is I am not sending them a fucking dime.

Not exactly a case for Law and Order, but still pisses me off.
09-02-20, 04:55 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 40,209
Received 105 Likes on 86 Posts
Re: People of the City of NY versus Me or Stolen Plates
Yeah, they emphasize that a lot down here, probably due to all the camera-based toll systems in the south.

Best of luck getting that taken off your record.
