People of the City of NY versus Me or Stolen Plates

This is bizarre

Got a letter in the mail from New York (verified it was legit) claiming I had multiple parking violations between July and August.

Few problems

1) The picture in the citations was not my car

2) Plates were not mine (more on this later)

3) I have never driven a car in New York (always take Ubers)

Turns out when my son traded in his car a year ago, somehow his old plates ended up on a BMW in New York City.

I protested the tickets online (working on getting a police report)

One thing I know for sure is I am not sending them a fucking dime.

Not exactly a case for Law and Order, but still pisses me off.