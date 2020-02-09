People of the City of NY versus Me or Stolen Plates
This is bizarre
Got a letter in the mail from New York (verified it was legit) claiming I had multiple parking violations between July and August.
Few problems
1) The picture in the citations was not my car
2) Plates were not mine (more on this later)
3) I have never driven a car in New York (always take Ubers)
Turns out when my son traded in his car a year ago, somehow his old plates ended up on a BMW in New York City.
I protested the tickets online (working on getting a police report)
One thing I know for sure is I am not sending them a fucking dime.
Not exactly a case for Law and Order, but still pisses me off.
Yeah, they emphasize that a lot down here, probably due to all the camera-based toll systems in the south.
Best of luck getting that taken off your record.
