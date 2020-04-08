Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?

Haven't unplugged my stuff in a long time, everything is plugged into surge protectors but guess those aren't 100% effective. My TV is irreplaceable now though as long as 3D remains gone from current ones.



In the 80s we had a Heathkit TV, put together by my dad. During a really bad storm the TV was tuned to channel 3 and the power went out- when it came back on channel 3 was literally wiped out from the TV's tuner. Not only could it not tune in the station, that also meant you couldn't hook up a VCR or video game to it. We couldn't use channel 4 for those since my dad never programmed that channel into it. We just had to use the secondary small TV to watch anything on channel 3 (NBC) for a couple years until my dad finally replaced the tuner. Then we got a VCR shortly after and found it still wouldn't work with it, thus giving up and buying a brand-new pre-built TV with A/V inputs which were a new thing then.



Later there was some problem with our power company and my big-tube Hitachi TV made sounds like it was trying to turn itself back on but failing. Stayed in the shop for about a month being fixed.