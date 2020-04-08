DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Do you unplug your TV/electronics during a thunderstorm
Yes
1
3.70%
No, not ever
22
81.48%
Used to in the past, not now
4
14.81%
It's all a plandemic so Bill can implant you with trackers (so I know your opinion isn't valid)
0
0%
Voters: 27. You may not vote on this poll

Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?

   
Old 08-04-20, 04:34 AM
  #1
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,705
Received 65 Likes on 42 Posts
Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
When I was a kid I remember my dad insisting that we unplug the TV every time that there was a thunderstorm. The obvious reason being that a power surge would destroy the TV and other electronics. Of course I hated doing this as a kid. I don't remember when but we eventually stopped doing it and now of course it would be a lot more complicated to do so as it's a lot more involved then it used to be. Besides that everything is plugged into a surge protector and I also have a whole home surge protector installed.

Anyone else do this when they were younger or was my dad just paranoid? Anyone else do it now?
Old 08-04-20, 04:50 AM
  #2
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 4,325
Received 90 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
I unplug mine, not for fear of it getting fried in a thunderstorm -- those are rare as hen's teeth where I live -- but because even when "off", these modern sets consume prodigious amounts of power. These 15 or 20 watts consumed when the TV is "off" add up to a lot of power over the course of the 8760 hours of the year. As I dislike being raped by my power company at 52 cents per kilowatt hour, I unplug EVERYTHING (excepting the refrigerator) when not in use. Connected to a surge suppressor, where I know the magic OFF switch really means OFF, as in 0 watts of power consumed.
Old 08-04-20, 05:10 AM
  #3
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 1,184
Received 37 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Used to but anything electronic is now plugged into a surge strip or battery backup.

I do go around and unplug stuff if the power has gone out during a storm. We had a local brownout last winter and a number of people lost equipment from the low voltage and then spike when power was fully restored.
Old 08-04-20, 05:42 AM
  #4
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 10,062
Received 30 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
No, not ever. Everything of any value is plugged into surge protectors. A direct lightning strike, however unlikely (knock on wood), would not be a good thing though.
Old 08-04-20, 05:51 AM
  #5
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 34,506
Received 87 Likes on 68 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Nope, never have,
Old 08-04-20, 07:24 AM
  #6
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 33,027
Received 169 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
I unplug my computers and other sensitive equipment. But I always keep my computers unplugged when I'm not using them. But I definitely don't have them plugged in during a thunderstorm.

Your tv is just as likely to get fried by a surge going through your antenna/cable/satellite cable as it is through the power cord.

And don't count on surge protectors to protect against a lightning strike. They probably won't protect the things plugged into them from the sudden, violent surge of current a direct lightning strike will create. It's like expecting bulletproof glass to stop a cannonball.
Old 08-04-20, 07:35 AM
  #7
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 10,050
Received 48 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
My friend in Colorado just had 3 TV's fried during a bad storm. So it happens. All 3 in surge protectors...
Old 08-04-20, 07:38 AM
  #8
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,773
Received 106 Likes on 87 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Same with me, and I have a massive home theater surge protector. Fried most of my electronics. Of course, my house suffered a direct hit from a lightning bolt. I wanted to have won the lottery, but hey, lightning struck us. It also fried most of my neighbors electronics as well who lived nearest to me.
Old 08-04-20, 08:59 AM
  #9
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 15,771
Received 17 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Yes - every time since I lost $3k in electronics to a lightning strike. I also disconnect the HDMI cables and any antenna or cable from the outside.

The lightning travelled by Directv or cable wire so the surge protector didnt help. It actually blew a splitter behind my TV apart. Very lucky there wasnt a fire. Weird thing was the Directv box seemed to get the brunt of it and everything that was connected via HDMI was also killed. But my receiver at the time didnt have HDMI and was connected with optical. That survived.
Old 08-04-20, 09:10 AM
  #10
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Triangle, NC, USA
Posts: 8,904
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
No. I do turn off my computer.
I think way in the past I have unplugged the TV occasionally but not something I've done in decades.
Old 08-04-20, 09:16 AM
  #11
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 23,829
Received 106 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
No. I used to turn off the power strip to save on electric bills. I reprogrammed the TV channels every night and discovered cool new channels as soon as they went on the air. I don't bother anymore.

When I was a kid, we never unplugged anything during thunderstorms. I do remember my dad having to go onto the roof to check the antenna because we had no reception. He discovered that the twin lead wire to the antenna had melted.
Old 08-04-20, 09:31 AM
  #12
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,272
Received 38 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
We always turned off electronics, tv, radio, stuff like that growing up, but never unplugged anything.
Old 08-04-20, 09:44 AM
  #13
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 10,062
Received 30 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Always a good idea to turn off computers and other sensitive electronics during a lightning/thunder storm.
Old 08-04-20, 11:16 AM
  #14
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 32,849
Received 126 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Just get really highly rated surge protectors and you don't need to unplug your TV.
Old 08-04-20, 12:11 PM
  #15
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 2,191
Received 22 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Nowadays, primarily computers. Even if they're not connected to the internet.

For other electronic devices more generally, they are always unplugged if I'm not using them. Including microwave ovens, coffee maker, dvd/bluray players, stereo, etc ....


The only devices I leave plugged in are stuff like: fridge, stove, clocks, air conditioner (during summer), etc ...
Old 08-04-20, 12:14 PM
  #16
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 2,191
Received 22 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Nowadays I don't really care anymore about the tv blowing up or burning out due to lightning. Easier to just buy a new tv screen.

The only stuff I really care about blowing up or burning out due to lightning, would be the desktop computers, router, etc ... So they stay off unplugged during a lightning storm, including the ethernet cable being unplugged.
Old 08-04-20, 12:17 PM
  #17
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 23,829
Received 106 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Besides, I live in Albuquerque. There is a thunderstorm every day during the summer. Unplugging the TV for the night at 5 PM would get tiresome in a hurry.
Old 08-04-20, 12:25 PM
  #18
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,308
Received 76 Likes on 68 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
they also say not to take a shower bc you could get electrocuted if lightning hit house, but if i'm dirty or need a shower during a storm, i don't care. think i even did with no power during storm once. we have Tropical Storm Isiaias on East Coast now and while lights are getting a little funky, some blinks and it is windy, i'm not too worried....
Old 08-04-20, 01:28 PM
  #19
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,428
Received 26 Likes on 22 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
I do not unplug the TV because I use a surge protector (I guess I'm putting a lot of trust that the surge protector will do its job haha). Also I live in California, so severe thunderstorms aren't too common.

The only time I really unplug items are when I go on vacation. I'll unplug my modem and router. I don't find it necessary to keep them on 24/7 during vacations that occur for more than a week. Might as well extend the "durability" life of my modem and router
Old 08-04-20, 01:53 PM
  #20
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 8,866
Received 28 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Haven't unplugged my stuff in a long time, everything is plugged into surge protectors but guess those aren't 100% effective. My TV is irreplaceable now though as long as 3D remains gone from current ones.

In the 80s we had a Heathkit TV, put together by my dad. During a really bad storm the TV was tuned to channel 3 and the power went out- when it came back on channel 3 was literally wiped out from the TV's tuner. Not only could it not tune in the station, that also meant you couldn't hook up a VCR or video game to it. We couldn't use channel 4 for those since my dad never programmed that channel into it. We just had to use the secondary small TV to watch anything on channel 3 (NBC) for a couple years until my dad finally replaced the tuner. Then we got a VCR shortly after and found it still wouldn't work with it, thus giving up and buying a brand-new pre-built TV with A/V inputs which were a new thing then.

Later there was some problem with our power company and my big-tube Hitachi TV made sounds like it was trying to turn itself back on but failing. Stayed in the shop for about a month being fixed.
Old 08-04-20, 04:54 PM
  #21
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 30,985
Received 109 Likes on 81 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
I don't unplug anything. Waste of time.
Old 08-04-20, 05:32 PM
  #22
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 4,325
Received 90 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Do you unplug your TV during a thunderstorm?
Originally Posted by bunkaroo View Post
Yes - every time since I lost $3k in electronics to a lightning strike. I also disconnect the HDMI cables and any antenna or cable from the outside.

The lightning travelled by Directv or cable wire so the surge protector didnt help. It actually blew a splitter behind my TV apart. Very lucky there wasnt a fire. Weird thing was the Directv box seemed to get the brunt of it and everything that was connected via HDMI was also killed. But my receiver at the time didnt have HDMI and was connected with optical. That survived.
Damn! Does house insurance cover losses by "lightning strike"? I'd guess not, since most policies say that "acts of God" (a catchall for lightning, earthquakes, tornados, etc) are not covered. You need a super-expensive umbrella policy, at least in my area, for earthquakes and other disasters, which is just a fancy way for such companies to mop up with your cash. They always come out on top, while you're the one who loses.
