question about postmates delivery and tips

Last night we ordered on postmates. When I went back to my computer a few hours later, as it usually does, it asks to tip. So I did.

Then I logged onto the app on my phone and it asked again for a tip for the same delivery. Since I had already given one, I entered in $0.00. Should be no big deal I think.



But now I'm checking my credit card statement online and it doesnt show the tip. Just the order amount.



My question is, how do I know if my tip actually went through? Is there usually a delay? If it didnt, can I go back and re-send a tip through the app?