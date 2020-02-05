question about postmates delivery and tips
Last night we ordered on postmates. When I went back to my computer a few hours later, as it usually does, it asks to tip. So I did.
Then I logged onto the app on my phone and it asked again for a tip for the same delivery. Since I had already given one, I entered in $0.00. Should be no big deal I think.
But now I'm checking my credit card statement online and it doesnt show the tip. Just the order amount.
My question is, how do I know if my tip actually went through? Is there usually a delay? If it didnt, can I go back and re-send a tip through the app?
