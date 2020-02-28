Russian gulag- why am I just learning about this now?

I've had help translating all of my grandfather's letters from family in Estonia that are mostly from the 1960s. One thing that I realized now is that many of my relatives were deported to Russian labor camps - gulags in 1941 where many of them died. My mother was never aware of this either and is in shock. I have to wonder is this talked about in schools at all? I don't recall it being discussed in any history class I was ever in which I find deeply disturbing since millions of people died in these slave labor death camps. I've learned a little about the camps now and it's pretty horrific beyond words. I feel physically sick to know that several of my family died this way. My grandfather would've been put in one as well had he not left Estonia 2 years before the soviets started invading the country.