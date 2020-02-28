Russian gulag- why am I just learning about this now?
Russian gulag- why am I just learning about this now?
I've had help translating all of my grandfather's letters from family in Estonia that are mostly from the 1960s. One thing that I realized now is that many of my relatives were deported to Russian labor camps - gulags in 1941 where many of them died. My mother was never aware of this either and is in shock. I have to wonder is this talked about in schools at all? I don't recall it being discussed in any history class I was ever in which I find deeply disturbing since millions of people died in these slave labor death camps. I've learned a little about the camps now and it's pretty horrific beyond words. I feel physically sick to know that several of my family died this way. My grandfather would've been put in one as well had he not left Estonia 2 years before the soviets started invading the country.
Re: Russian gulag- why am I just learning about this now?
I've heard the first book mentioned a few times since reading more about this and am going to check it out. I was watching a video on youtube "Drawings from the Gulag," an English translation of the book which was pretty disturbing. I'm not going to post the video here because it's really graphic.
Re: Russian gulag- why am I just learning about this now?
Re: Russian gulag- why am I just learning about this now?
Well, given human nature to suppress horrors and the active work of the Russian government, it's not surprising that people don't know, or want to know about the gulags.
Re: Russian gulag- why am I just learning about this now?
US schools barely teach US history, why would they spend time on this subject?
I known about the Soviet gulags but only because my grandfather was in one. Lost three toes and developed other health issues while in the gulag.
Re: Russian gulag- why am I just learning about this now?
The Gulag Archipelago is a three volume set of giant books, more than 2000 pages. I read about a hundred pages out of the first one when I was in high school before I gave up. I'm still creeped out by some of the stories that I read there.
Spoilerized for disturbing content.
One of the best ways to make a man confess is to torture his wife. Interrogators realized after a while that one screaming woman sounds like any other, so they would torture a random woman and tell the man that the screams were from his wife.
There was a prisoner who had an pathological fear of bedbugs. So guards filled a cell with bedbugs, for their own amusement. When they opened the door and light from the hallway entered the room, the whole wall moved in blackness. Then they pushed the naked man in and closed the door. For a while, they could hear the man screaming and slamming his body against the walls. Eventually the screaming stopped. The next morning he was lying motionless on the floor, coated with bedbugs.
