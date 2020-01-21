Professional question for teachers (because this is more fun than actually finding out)

No, not really ... I am working on finding out. But Otter advice is more fun.



As I alluded to in another thread, I became unemployed just before the holidays. I have been doing some soul searching (even before that) and am very interested in going back to my original passion of teaching. I started out as an education major many years ago, but due to "life circumstances" did not finish that path. After 20 years in corporate America, I think I've had enough of that.



Now I am looking at "alternative" routes to obtaining my teaching license. I hold Bachelor's and Master's degrees, but they are not in educational fields. Illinois does offer an alternative program and I have reached out to learn more about it. (If anybody here has any insight, it would be much appreciated.)



A local superintendent (and friend) suggested looking into obtaining certification out of state and transferring it to Illinois, as Illinois' programs can be quite convoluted. In particular, he told me about a program in Indiana. I did some research on it and was about to start shelling out money for the few "non-educational" requirements I don't already meet (CPR license, etc.) and their testing processes. He contacted me yesterday and said Illinois may be changing their stance on accepting that license though. Yes, I have reached out to my Regional Office of Education for direction on this.



So ... my question for our resident teachers: Is obtaining a teaching license from another state and transferring it a viable option? Have you ever done this and how big of a pain in the butt is it? Is there a state you would recommend?

