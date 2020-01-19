Are you a bad kisser?

Do you think you are a bad kisser? Has anyone ever told you that you were?



I just had this experience 2 days ago, which happens more often than I'd like. This handsome fellow asked if he could kiss me, and I said "sure!". What happened next was so damn disappointing. He pursed his lips very tightly, with his mouth slightly open, and then just mashed it against my mouth. WTF? What am I supposed to do with that? Who the hell taught someone to kiss like that? Did he learn from watching 1950's movies? Being as non-confrontational as I am, I didn't point out the error of his ways to him.



So this is for all you bad kissers out there, (who may have no idea): You need to relax your god-damned lips when you kiss someone!



Anyone else experienced this type of kisser? Do you stop, and try to fix them? Or just lose their phone number?