Network coverage of the NYC ball drop for NYE
For the last few year's we've watched the stupid fleur de lis drop at midnight. We used to watch the ball drop in NYE, obviously delayed for the Central time zone. I know you can watch it streaming but when did the major networks stop delaying it for their broadcasts? I can't find anything definitive on the internet.
