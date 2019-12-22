DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

How do people get 2x fat in adulthood?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

How do people get 2x fat in adulthood?

   
Old 12-22-19, 04:55 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Posts: 3,503
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
How do people get 2x fat in adulthood?
I'm genuinely curious. Let's take a persons weight when they were 18 years old. Some people get like 1.8-2x that weight later in life. How does that happen? Doesn't the body feel really different (not talking about appearance)?
wearetheborg is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.