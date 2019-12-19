You can't say the _-word but I can...
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 5,814
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
You can't say the _-word but I can...
Continued from the Hot-or-Not thread.
If I'm calling my sister a bitch in public, and then other people start calling my sister a bitch thinking it's okay, yeah I'm going to have a problem with them, but I'm also inviting that.
If there's LGBT people in the pubic eye throwing around "tranny" then yeah, some non-LGBT people might think that's okay to use.
Gonna have to disagree. Gay folk call each other all sorts of nasty slurs that would never in a million years be OK coming from someone else. If that gives you the sads because you can't use those words as well, I would just say you need to ask yourself why it is you feel like you NEED to use those words.
ye...ah as much as i would like some words to be universally panned. It is true that there is privilege to use them if you belong to certain demographic. Just think of it this way between you and your sibling you might call each other bitch or asshole while fooling around. But you wouldn't let someone else come to your house and call your sister that
If there's LGBT people in the pubic eye throwing around "tranny" then yeah, some non-LGBT people might think that's okay to use.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 17,864
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Here's how I see the mechanics of it: If someone is ugly, it's considered rude to call them that, thereby calling attention to the defect. Yes? That's polite society?
An ugly person can call themselves ugly. It might make the polite, pretty, people around them a little uncomfortable, but they're allowed. That's how it works, right?
You know WHY and ugly person can call themselves ugly, but is supposed to take offense is someone else calls them ugly?
BECAUSE THEY ARE.
If they weren't ugly, it wouldn't be rude to call them ugly, it would just be a bad attempt at an insult.
So, if someone takes offense at a word based entirely on who uses it, it means two things.
1. They identify with that word.
2. They think it's a flaw.
An ugly person can call themselves ugly. It might make the polite, pretty, people around them a little uncomfortable, but they're allowed. That's how it works, right?
You know WHY and ugly person can call themselves ugly, but is supposed to take offense is someone else calls them ugly?
BECAUSE THEY ARE.
If they weren't ugly, it wouldn't be rude to call them ugly, it would just be a bad attempt at an insult.
So, if someone takes offense at a word based entirely on who uses it, it means two things.
1. They identify with that word.
2. They think it's a flaw.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 5,814
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
And a side note, please do not use any excuse of "well RuPaul says...". Just because she is a drag queen, it does not mean she speaks for the trans community. The Trans community actually has quite a few beefs with RuPaul.
#6
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
I initially was going to say "transgendered people" in place of LGBT but since RuPaul was mentioned and I was under the impression that he was a crossdresser and not transgender maybe it was okay.
That's what I would have thought, but since Story brought it up as a defense of some people being able to use that word and I don't recall anyone objecting to his example, I thought maybe it was okay. Maybe crossdressers were now considered transgendered.
That's what I would have thought, but since Story brought it up as a defense of some people being able to use that word and I don't recall anyone objecting to his example, I thought maybe it was okay. Maybe crossdressers were now considered transgendered.
#8
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 5,814
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Wait a minute now ... I thought that's the whole point? You are calling someone ugly because you are trying to be rude, to demean them. "Ugly" isn't considered one of the "bad" words, because every race, creed, whatever can have ugly people. You aren't denigrating a whole race by calling someone ugly, unless you specifically say "everyone from this race is ugly".
And you'd still demeaning a group. A group of people who are ugly. Who are treated differently because of the features they were born with.
#9
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Plus, ugly is COMPLETELY subjective.
#10
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 5,814
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Plus, I think most ugly people could upgrade themselves to at least average if they put in effort. Haven't you seen any teen 80's movies?
I suppose if "ugly" people put in the required effort to change their appearance in order to be accepted by society it wouldn't be an issue.
Same goes for the fatties. Just exercise, right?
Plus, ugly is COMPLETELY subjective.
#11
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
I applaud your social awareness, but "fat" and "ugly" are no where near the N word, the F word, etc. They just don't belong in the same discussion. Yes, I agree with you, they are not nice. But that's about it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off