Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...

Here's how I see the mechanics of it: If someone is ugly, it's considered rude to call them that, thereby calling attention to the defect. Yes? That's polite society?



An ugly person can call themselves ugly. It might make the polite, pretty, people around them a little uncomfortable, but they're allowed. That's how it works, right?



You know WHY and ugly person can call themselves ugly, but is supposed to take offense is someone else calls them ugly?



BECAUSE THEY ARE.



If they weren't ugly, it wouldn't be rude to call them ugly, it would just be a bad attempt at an insult.



So, if someone takes offense at a word based entirely on who uses it, it means two things.



1. They identify with that word.



2. They think it's a flaw.











