DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

You can't say the _-word but I can...

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

You can't say the _-word but I can...

   
Old 12-19-19, 07:37 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 5,814
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
You can't say the _-word but I can...
Continued from the Hot-or-Not thread.

Originally Posted by joeblow69 View Post
Gonna have to disagree. Gay folk call each other all sorts of nasty slurs that would never in a million years be OK coming from someone else. If that gives you the sads because you can't use those words as well, I would just say you need to ask yourself why it is you feel like you NEED to use those words.
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
I'm with JB on this one. Shared suffering makes the insult ok when it's done inside the group and in a strange way it's not as insulting when the term comes from someone inside the group.
Originally Posted by nando820 View Post
ye...ah as much as i would like some words to be universally panned. It is true that there is privilege to use them if you belong to certain demographic. Just think of it this way between you and your sibling you might call each other bitch or asshole while fooling around. But you wouldn't let someone else come to your house and call your sister that
If I'm calling my sister a bitch in public, and then other people start calling my sister a bitch thinking it's okay, yeah I'm going to have a problem with them, but I'm also inviting that.

If there's LGBT people in the pubic eye throwing around "tranny" then yeah, some non-LGBT people might think that's okay to use.


brayzie is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 07:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 18,088
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
I had to pay two grand to fix my tranny.
Mabuse is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 07:56 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Originally Posted by brayzie View Post
If there's LGBT people in the pubic eye throwing around "tranny" then yeah, some non-LGBT people might think that's okay to use.
Just wanted to point out that when gay people do use "tranny" in public, the trans community definitely comes after them. And a side note, please do not use any excuse of "well RuPaul says...". Just because she is a drag queen, it does not mean she speaks for the trans community. The Trans community actually has quite a few beefs with RuPaul.
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 07:59 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 17,864
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Here's how I see the mechanics of it: If someone is ugly, it's considered rude to call them that, thereby calling attention to the defect. Yes? That's polite society?

An ugly person can call themselves ugly. It might make the polite, pretty, people around them a little uncomfortable, but they're allowed. That's how it works, right?

You know WHY and ugly person can call themselves ugly, but is supposed to take offense is someone else calls them ugly?

BECAUSE THEY ARE.

If they weren't ugly, it wouldn't be rude to call them ugly, it would just be a bad attempt at an insult.

So, if someone takes offense at a word based entirely on who uses it, it means two things.

1. They identify with that word.

2. They think it's a flaw.





Mrs. Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 08:01 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 5,814
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Originally Posted by joeblow69 View Post
Just wanted to point out that when gay people do use "tranny" in public, the trans community definitely comes after them.
I initially was going to say "transgendered people" in place of LGBT but since RuPaul was mentioned and I was under the impression that he was a crossdresser and not transgender maybe it was okay.

And a side note, please do not use any excuse of "well RuPaul says...". Just because she is a drag queen, it does not mean she speaks for the trans community. The Trans community actually has quite a few beefs with RuPaul.
That's what I would have thought, but since Story brought it up as a defense of some people being able to use that word and I don't recall anyone objecting to his example, I thought maybe it was okay. Maybe crossdressers were now considered transgendered.
brayzie is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 08:04 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Originally Posted by Mrs. Danger View Post
Here's how I see the mechanics of it: If someone is ugly, it's considered rude to call them that, thereby calling attention to the defect. Yes? That's polite society?
Wait a minute now ... I thought that's the whole point? You are calling someone ugly because you are trying to be rude, to demean them. "Ugly" isn't considered one of the "bad" words, because every race, creed, whatever can have ugly people. You aren't denigrating a whole race by calling someone ugly, unless you specifically say "everyone from this race is ugly".
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 08:07 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Originally Posted by brayzie View Post
I initially was going to say "transgendered people" in place of LGBT but since RuPaul was mentioned and I was under the impression that he was a crossdresser and not transgender maybe it was okay.
That's what I would have thought, but since Story brought it up as a defense of some people being able to use that word and I don't recall anyone objecting to his example, I thought maybe it was okay. Maybe crossdressers were now considered transgendered.
One of the issues is, back in the day, drag queens, transgender and transvestites all fell under the "tranny" umbrella. So there was a time when RuPaul accurately called herself tranny. Over time, tranny has mainly become a term applied to transgender folk (mostly because the popularity of "tranny" porn. So trans folk have been trying to get people to stop using that word, but RuPaul is just being stubborn.
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 08:12 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 5,814
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Originally Posted by joeblow69 View Post
Wait a minute now ... I thought that's the whole point? You are calling someone ugly because you are trying to be rude, to demean them. "Ugly" isn't considered one of the "bad" words, because every race, creed, whatever can have ugly people. You aren't denigrating a whole race by calling someone ugly, unless you specifically say "everyone from this race is ugly".
By that reasoning, every race, creed, whatever can have gay people, right?

And you'd still demeaning a group. A group of people who are ugly. Who are treated differently because of the features they were born with.
brayzie is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 08:15 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Originally Posted by brayzie View Post
By that reasoning, every race, creed, whatever can have gay people, right?
And you'd still demeaning a group. A group of people who are ugly. Who are treated differently because of the features they were born with.
I suppose you are right, but there is no National Association for the Advancement of Ugly People. There's no one fighting for ugly people's rights. It's not a recognized class of people, anywhere. Plus, I think most ugly people could upgrade themselves to at least average if they put in effort. Haven't you seen any teen 80's movies?

Plus, ugly is COMPLETELY subjective.
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 08:27 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 5,814
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
Originally Posted by joeblow69 View Post
I suppose you are right, but there is no National Association for the Advancement of Ugly People. There's no one fighting for ugly people's rights. It's not a recognized class of people, anywhere.
So until there's an actual organization fighting for the rights of a group of people, it should be socially acceptable to use words to demean them?

Plus, I think most ugly people could upgrade themselves to at least average if they put in effort. Haven't you seen any teen 80's movies?
The one's where they get an attractive actress to portray the an unpopular, ugly duckling? Yes.
I suppose if "ugly" people put in the required effort to change their appearance in order to be accepted by society it wouldn't be an issue.
Same goes for the fatties. Just exercise, right?

Plus, ugly is COMPLETELY subjective.
Just like "fat" right? You can be obese these days and it's considered "thick" by many. Yet, now we consider fat-shaming to be socially unacceptable.
brayzie is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-19, 08:30 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 9,192
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: You can't say the _-word but I can...
I applaud your social awareness, but "fat" and "ugly" are no where near the N word, the F word, etc. They just don't belong in the same discussion. Yes, I agree with you, they are not nice. But that's about it.
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.