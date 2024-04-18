RIP Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers Band)
Dickey Betts. I saw him a number of times with the Allman Brothers Band and with his own band.
https://variety.com/2024/music/news/...st-1235975041/
With his passing that leaves Jai Johanny Johanson as the last surviving original member of the Allman Brothers Band.
nooo Was lucky enough to catch them live a few times. RIP
