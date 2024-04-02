Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread

Quote: DJariya Originally Posted by ^^^ I don't get that. Just some random ass YouTuber saying he heard someone accuse her of plagiarism. Who the fuck cares?

Random YouTuber? That's the lead singer/guitarist of The Darkness. He has a channel where he reacts to songs and whatnot. Roger Taylor's son Rufus Taylor is the drummer for The Darkness, as well. It's a lot more than just some "random YouTuber." Did you actually watch the clip and see how he compared the original to the lifted shit in her track? I hope INXS got some royalties for the lift, along with that reggae band.I'll take The Darkness's "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" over Due Lipa's entire catalog. With that said, I'd still fuck the shit out of Dua Lipa. Let's not get it completely twisted.