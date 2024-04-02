DVD Talk Forum

Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread

Music Talk

Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread

   
02-04-24, 05:59 PM
Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
I didn't see a thread talking about Dua Lipa. Now that she has a part in a movie out now, I thought I would start one.

Anyone here a fan of her music? I only recently started listening to some of her songs after hearing them on the radio.

I know the song has gotten a lot of airplay, but I quite like listening to Houdini. And the music video is very simple.


and I also like this session version



and of course she there is the song from Barbie



Just fun and catchy up tempo dance music that I can listen to stuck in traffic.

02-05-24, 12:23 AM
Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
02-05-24, 02:18 PM
Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
02-05-24, 08:18 PM
Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
^^^ I don't get that. Just some random ass YouTuber saying he heard someone accuse her of plagiarism. Who the fuck cares?
02-05-24, 08:43 PM
Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
I love her so much. This Day Drinking session with Seth Meyers is so fun.She is kind of guarded at first, but once she loosens up, it's great.

02-05-24, 09:12 PM
Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
Originally Posted by DJariya
^^^ I don't get that. Just some random ass YouTuber saying he heard someone accuse her of plagiarism. Who the fuck cares?

Random YouTuber? That's the lead singer/guitarist of The Darkness. He has a channel where he reacts to songs and whatnot. Roger Taylor's son Rufus Taylor is the drummer for The Darkness, as well. It's a lot more than just some "random YouTuber." Did you actually watch the clip and see how he compared the original to the lifted shit in her track? I hope INXS got some royalties for the lift, along with that reggae band.

I'll take The Darkness's "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" over Due Lipa's entire catalog. With that said, I'd still fuck the shit out of Dua Lipa. Let's not get it completely twisted.
02-05-24, 09:19 PM
Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
Sorry British heavy metal bands are not my thing. so I had no idea who that was.
02-05-24, 09:38 PM
Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
She has been around since 2017 and dropping hit singles and not somebody new though gaining a little more recognition with her movie work but Djariya does not know since he has been living under a rock the last 7 years

This was not a single or a hit but a good song.

02-06-24, 01:14 AM
Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
I had never heard of her before until she did the end credits song for Alita: Battle Angel.


02-06-24, 12:32 PM
Re: Dua Lipa -- Discussion Thread
Originally Posted by Obi-Wanma
I love her so much. This Day Drinking session with Seth Meyers is so fun.She is kind of guarded at first, but once she loosens up, it's great.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxuJBZU2hgE
Yeah, that was great, and she seems awesome. She came back on Seth's show awhile later and told the story of what happened to her after all that drinking.
