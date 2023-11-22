Daryl Hall suing John Oates, obtains restraining order

Daryl Hall has filed a restraining order against his one-time musical collaborator, John Oates. The pair made up the pop rock duo Hall & Oates, and put out 18 studio albums together between 1972 and 2006.Hall filed the temporary restraining order request in a Nashville Chancery Court on Nov. 16. Oates and the co-defendants – his wife, Aimee J. Oates, and business manager Richard Flynn, who are both co-trustees of his trust – were served on Nov. 20.It is unclear what promoted the restraining order, but it is labeled as a Contract/Debt case on the website for the Nashville Chancery Court. CBS News has reached out to Hall's attorney as well as Flynn for further information, and is awaiting a response.While they put out several hits like "Rich Girl" and "You Make My Dreams Come True" and were nominated for five Grammys together, the duo appears to have grown apart. During an interview on the "Club Random with Bill Maher" last year, Hall said they've "always been very separate."