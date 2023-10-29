Robots in concert
Years ago, back in 2007, I saw a video of robots in concert. The video looked very 1980s, and the robots sounded very human like. I just remember one saying cry and yeahhh as the other robots performed on stage, this was years ago so I dont remember the lyrics, but I was in love with sound.
if anyone has an idea of what this is called, please let me know!
