THE DOORS: Live At The Matrix 1967 - The Original Masters - September 8, 2023
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,289
Received 159 Likes on 147 Posts
THE DOORS: Live At The Matrix 1967 - The Original Masters - September 8, 2023
The Doors were a few months away from stardom in March 1967 when they played five sparsely attended shows at a small club in San Francisco called The Matrix. These uninhibited performances would have been fleeting if not for Peter Abram, who co-owned the pizza parlor-turned-nightclub with Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin. An avid recordist, Abram taped concerts at The Matrix regularly and his recordings of The Doors, made between March 7-11, 1967, spawned one of the bands most storied bootlegs. At long last, all known Matrix recordings, sourced entirely from Abrams original master recordings, will be released on September 8.
LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS will be available on September 8 as 3-CD ($29.98) and 5-LP ($124.98) sets. Production of the vinyl version is limited to 14,000 numbered (CD 21,000) copies worldwide. The bands March 7 performance of the jazz instrumental Bags Groove is exclusive to the vinyl set and comes on a 7 single. Bags Groove is one of two never-before-heard recordings. Pre-order both versions HERE.
Bootlegs of The Matrix shows have circulated among fans for years and were popular despite the poor audio quality of most copies. The sound began improving in 1997 when the first two songs from The Matrix shows were officially released on The Doors: Box Set. Even more performances followed in 2008 on Live at the Matrix 1967; regrettably, it was discovered soon after that all the recordings were sourced from third-generation tapes, not the originals.
Today, Abrams original recordings have been remastered by Bruce Botnick, The Doors longtime engineer/mixer, for official release. The vinyl version of LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS includes all 37 songs from the shows sourced from the master tapes. Except for 15 songs released in 2017 and 2018 as Record Store Day exclusives, most of the newly upgraded live recordings are making their debut in the collection, including eight that have never been featured on any of the previous Matrix releases.
3-CD Set Limited to 21,000 Copies worldwide.
5-LP Boxed set limited to 14,000 numbered copies worldwide.
Complete and original recordings sourced from the first-generation 7 reels. Includes 2 never before heard recordings All Blues and Bags Groove
The original recordings have been remastered by Bruce Botnick, The Doors longtime engineer/mixer, for official release. The vinyl version of LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS includes all 37 songs from the shows sourced from the master tapes.
Track Listing
LP One: Side One
(March 7, 1967) First Set
(March 7, 1967) Second Set
(March 7, 1967) Third Set
(March 10, 1967) First Set
(March 10, 1967) Second Set
March 7, 1967 (First Set)
Bags Groove Instrumental *
*Previously Unreleased
**First Time Released From Original Master Tapes
LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS will be available on September 8 as 3-CD ($29.98) and 5-LP ($124.98) sets. Production of the vinyl version is limited to 14,000 numbered (CD 21,000) copies worldwide. The bands March 7 performance of the jazz instrumental Bags Groove is exclusive to the vinyl set and comes on a 7 single. Bags Groove is one of two never-before-heard recordings. Pre-order both versions HERE.
Bootlegs of The Matrix shows have circulated among fans for years and were popular despite the poor audio quality of most copies. The sound began improving in 1997 when the first two songs from The Matrix shows were officially released on The Doors: Box Set. Even more performances followed in 2008 on Live at the Matrix 1967; regrettably, it was discovered soon after that all the recordings were sourced from third-generation tapes, not the originals.
Today, Abrams original recordings have been remastered by Bruce Botnick, The Doors longtime engineer/mixer, for official release. The vinyl version of LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS includes all 37 songs from the shows sourced from the master tapes. Except for 15 songs released in 2017 and 2018 as Record Store Day exclusives, most of the newly upgraded live recordings are making their debut in the collection, including eight that have never been featured on any of the previous Matrix releases.
3-CD Set Limited to 21,000 Copies worldwide.
5-LP Boxed set limited to 14,000 numbered copies worldwide.
Complete and original recordings sourced from the first-generation 7 reels. Includes 2 never before heard recordings All Blues and Bags Groove
The original recordings have been remastered by Bruce Botnick, The Doors longtime engineer/mixer, for official release. The vinyl version of LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS includes all 37 songs from the shows sourced from the master tapes.
Track Listing
LP One: Side One
(March 7, 1967) First Set
- Back Door Man
- My Eyes Have Seen You *
- Soul Kitchen
- All Blues Instrumental *
- Get Out Of My Life Woman **
- When The Musics Over *
(March 7, 1967) Second Set
- Close To You **
- Crawling King Snake **
- I Cant See Your Face In My Mind
- People Are Strange
- Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)
- Crystal Ship
- Twentieth Century Fox
- Moonlight Drive
- Summers Almost Gone *
- Unhappy Girl
(March 7, 1967) Third Set
- Woman Is A Devil/Rock Me Baby **
- Break On Through (To The Other Side) **
- Light My Fire
- The End
- The End (Partial) / Lets Feed Ice Cream To The Rats (from March 8 or 9, 1967)
(March 10, 1967) First Set
- My Eyes Have Seen You
- Soul Kitchen **
- I Cant See Your Face In My Mind **
- People Are Strange **
- When The Musics Over
- Money **
- Who Do You Love **
(March 10, 1967) Second Set
- Moonlight Drive *
- Summers Almost Gone
- Im A King Bee **
- Gloria **
- Break On Through (To The Other Side) *
- Summertime Instrumental **
- Back Door Man **
- Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) *
March 7, 1967 (First Set)
Bags Groove Instrumental *
*Previously Unreleased
**First Time Released From Original Master Tapes
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,899
Received 407 Likes on 280 Posts
Re: THE DOORS: Live At The Matrix 1967 - The Original Masters - September 8, 2023
I will likely pick up the CD version of the set. Looks and sounds awesome from the description. Fair price too.
Is Rhino going to be the only place to be able to get it?
Is Rhino going to be the only place to be able to get it?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off