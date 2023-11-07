DVD Talk Forum

THE DOORS: Live At The Matrix 1967 - The Original Masters - September 8, 2023

THE DOORS: Live At The Matrix 1967 - The Original Masters - September 8, 2023

   
THE DOORS: Live At The Matrix 1967 - The Original Masters - September 8, 2023
The Doors were a few months away from stardom in March 1967 when they played five sparsely attended shows at a small club in San Francisco called The Matrix. These uninhibited performances would have been fleeting if not for Peter Abram, who co-owned the pizza parlor-turned-nightclub with Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin. An avid recordist, Abram taped concerts at The Matrix regularly and his recordings of The Doors, made between March 7-11, 1967, spawned one of the bands most storied bootlegs. At long last, all known Matrix recordings, sourced entirely from Abrams original master recordings, will be released on September 8.

LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS will be available on September 8 as 3-CD ($29.98) and 5-LP ($124.98) sets. Production of the vinyl version is limited to 14,000 numbered (CD 21,000) copies worldwide. The bands March 7 performance of the jazz instrumental Bags Groove is exclusive to the vinyl set and comes on a 7 single. Bags Groove is one of two never-before-heard recordings. Pre-order both versions HERE.

Bootlegs of The Matrix shows have circulated among fans for years and were popular despite the poor audio quality of most copies. The sound began improving in 1997 when the first two songs from The Matrix shows were officially released on The Doors: Box Set. Even more performances followed in 2008 on Live at the Matrix 1967; regrettably, it was discovered soon after that all the recordings were sourced from third-generation tapes, not the originals.

Today, Abrams original recordings have been remastered by Bruce Botnick, The Doors longtime engineer/mixer, for official release. The vinyl version of LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS includes all 37 songs from the shows sourced from the master tapes. Except for 15 songs released in 2017 and 2018 as Record Store Day exclusives, most of the newly upgraded live recordings are making their debut in the collection, including eight that have never been featured on any of the previous Matrix releases.
3-CD Set Limited to 21,000 Copies worldwide.



5-LP Boxed set limited to 14,000 numbered copies worldwide.

Complete and original recordings sourced from the first-generation 7 reels. Includes 2 never before heard recordings All Blues and Bags Groove

The original recordings have been remastered by Bruce Botnick, The Doors longtime engineer/mixer, for official release. The vinyl version of LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS includes all 37 songs from the shows sourced from the master tapes.




Track Listing

LP One: Side One

(March 7, 1967) First Set
  1. Back Door Man
  2. My Eyes Have Seen You *
  3. Soul Kitchen
  4. All Blues  Instrumental *
Side Two
  1. Get Out Of My Life Woman **
  2. When The Musics Over *
LP Two: Side One

(March 7, 1967) Second Set
  1. Close To You **
  2. Crawling King Snake **
  3. I Cant See Your Face In My Mind
  4. People Are Strange
  5. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)
Side Two
  1. Crystal Ship
  2. Twentieth Century Fox
Third Set
  1. Moonlight Drive
  2. Summers Almost Gone *
  3. Unhappy Girl
LP Three: Side One

(March 7, 1967) Third Set
  1. Woman Is A Devil/Rock Me Baby **
  2. Break On Through (To The Other Side) **
  3. Light My Fire
Side Two
  1. The End
  2. The End (Partial) / Lets Feed Ice Cream To The Rats (from March 8 or 9, 1967)
LP Four: Side One

(March 10, 1967) First Set
  1. My Eyes Have Seen You
  2. Soul Kitchen **
  3. I Cant See Your Face In My Mind **
  4. People Are Strange **
Side Two
  1. When The Musics Over
Second Set
  1. Money **
  2. Who Do You Love **
LP Five: Side One

(March 10, 1967) Second Set
  1. Moonlight Drive *
  2. Summers Almost Gone
  3. Im A King Bee **
  4. Gloria **
Side Two
  1. Break On Through (To The Other Side) *
Third Set
  1. Summertime  Instrumental **
  2. Back Door Man **
  3. Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) *
7 Single

March 7, 1967 (First Set)

Bags Groove  Instrumental *

*Previously Unreleased
**First Time Released From Original Master Tapes
Re: THE DOORS: Live At The Matrix 1967 - The Original Masters - September 8, 2023
I will likely pick up the CD version of the set. Looks and sounds awesome from the description. Fair price too.

Is Rhino going to be the only place to be able to get it?
