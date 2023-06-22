First CD you ever bought?

I remember when CDs were the hot new thing after cassette tapes. I actually bought my first CD before I even had a player, though I knew I was getting as a present.



So, I remember when watching the movie, how good the music was and how important to the movie. First time I ever noticed, it was ear opening.



And, I have collected and now gave up almost 1,000 CDs.



But, my first was the Backdraft soundtrack. I just loved the entirety of it. The Bruce Hornsby songs and Hans Zimmer’s amazing score. I have since got it digitally of course.