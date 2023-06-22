DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

First CD you ever bought?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

First CD you ever bought?

   
Old 06-22-23, 07:55 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,297
Received 761 Likes on 649 Posts
First CD you ever bought?
I remember when CDs were the hot new thing after cassette tapes. I actually bought my first CD before I even had a player, though I knew I was getting as a present.

So, I remember when watching the movie, how good the music was and how important to the movie. First time I ever noticed, it was ear opening.

And, I have collected and now gave up almost 1,000 CDs.

But, my first was the Backdraft soundtrack. I just loved the entirety of it. The Bruce Hornsby songs and Hans Zimmer’s amazing score. I have since got it digitally of course.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-22-23, 08:09 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,949
Received 4,667 Likes on 3,179 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?

Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-22-23, 08:09 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,159
Received 993 Likes on 801 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?
I dont remember the first one I bought, but I remember the first few I received​​​​​. I got my CD player for Christmas and got the below releases.

Kind of an odd assortment but those were my first ones. Still have them all.



From my grandparents.

From my parents.

From my Aunt and Uncle.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-22-23, 08:16 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
L. Ron zyzzle's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as Kurt D - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 12,996
Received 1,343 Likes on 934 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?
Shriekback: The Infinite - 'best of' collection



L. Ron zyzzle is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-22-23, 08:19 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,511
Received 1,401 Likes on 993 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?
Ozzy Osbourne - The Ultimate Sin, which I bought back in 1986. CDs cost $25 in Canada back then, plus there weren't a lot of hard rock/metal CDs available at the time, so I wasn't buying them very often until the prices came down and there were more choices.





I'm pretty sure the next few I bought were Alice Cooper - Constrictor, KISS Destroyer, Ace Frehley - Frehley's Comet, Anthrax - Among the Living and Yngwie Malmsteen - Trilogy. Lost track after that.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-22-23, 08:27 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 6,571
Received 312 Likes on 209 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?

I got my first job during the summer for a week working at a shitty telemarketing firm just long enough to buy a Sony boombox at Best Buy that had a CD player. I pick up the RHCP at the same time. Then I went on a CD buying frenzy replacing all of my cassette tapes with CDs.
stvn1974 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-22-23, 08:54 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Spiderbite's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,835
Received 382 Likes on 262 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk/518412-first-album-you-ever-bought-first-cd.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk/381965-what-first-cd-you-ever-got.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk...er-bought.html

https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk...y-hold-up.html
Last edited by Spiderbite; 06-22-23 at 09:00 PM.
Spiderbite is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.