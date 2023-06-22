First CD you ever bought?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,297
Received 761 Likes on 649 Posts
First CD you ever bought?
I remember when CDs were the hot new thing after cassette tapes. I actually bought my first CD before I even had a player, though I knew I was getting as a present.
So, I remember when watching the movie, how good the music was and how important to the movie. First time I ever noticed, it was ear opening.
And, I have collected and now gave up almost 1,000 CDs.
But, my first was the Backdraft soundtrack. I just loved the entirety of it. The Bruce Hornsby songs and Hans Zimmer’s amazing score. I have since got it digitally of course.
So, I remember when watching the movie, how good the music was and how important to the movie. First time I ever noticed, it was ear opening.
And, I have collected and now gave up almost 1,000 CDs.
But, my first was the Backdraft soundtrack. I just loved the entirety of it. The Bruce Hornsby songs and Hans Zimmer’s amazing score. I have since got it digitally of course.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,949
Received 4,667 Likes on 3,179 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: First CD you ever bought?
I dont remember the first one I bought, but I remember the first few I received. I got my CD player for Christmas and got the below releases.
Kind of an odd assortment but those were my first ones. Still have them all.
From my grandparents.
From my parents.
From my Aunt and Uncle.
Kind of an odd assortment but those were my first ones. Still have them all.
From my grandparents.
From my parents.
From my Aunt and Uncle.
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as Kurt D - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 12,996
Received 1,343 Likes on 934 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?
Shriekback: The Infinite - 'best of' collection
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,511
Received 1,401 Likes on 993 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?
Ozzy Osbourne - The Ultimate Sin, which I bought back in 1986. CDs cost $25 in Canada back then, plus there weren't a lot of hard rock/metal CDs available at the time, so I wasn't buying them very often until the prices came down and there were more choices.
I'm pretty sure the next few I bought were Alice Cooper - Constrictor, KISS Destroyer, Ace Frehley - Frehley's Comet, Anthrax - Among the Living and Yngwie Malmsteen - Trilogy. Lost track after that.
I'm pretty sure the next few I bought were Alice Cooper - Constrictor, KISS Destroyer, Ace Frehley - Frehley's Comet, Anthrax - Among the Living and Yngwie Malmsteen - Trilogy. Lost track after that.
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: First CD you ever bought?
I got my first job during the summer for a week working at a shitty telemarketing firm just long enough to buy a Sony boombox at Best Buy that had a CD player. I pick up the RHCP at the same time. Then I went on a CD buying frenzy replacing all of my cassette tapes with CDs.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,835
Received 382 Likes on 262 Posts
Re: First CD you ever bought?
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk/518412-first-album-you-ever-bought-first-cd.html
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk/381965-what-first-cd-you-ever-got.html
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk...er-bought.html
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk...y-hold-up.html
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk/381965-what-first-cd-you-ever-got.html
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk...er-bought.html
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/music-talk...y-hold-up.html
Last edited by Spiderbite; 06-22-23 at 09:00 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off