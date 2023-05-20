Albums Bought (2023)
Albums Bought (2023)
I guess nobody bought any in 2023 or did not create a thread
Ellie Goulding Higher Than Heaven
I liked the artwork too and wished they used it on the CD too
Re: Albums Bought (2022)
Waiting for my deluxe reissue of Beherit's Drawing Down the Moon to show up in the mail, can't wait.
Re: Albums Bought (2022)
My favorite purchase this year, We Lost the Sea's Departure Songs.
The gatefold is made of this thicker cardboard, it comes with a beautiful full size booklet with more art and descriptions of the inspirations of each song. And the slightly transparent green/seaform platters are goregous.
It took a month to import from Australia, but was well worth it.
