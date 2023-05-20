DVD Talk Forum

Albums Bought (2023)

Music Talk

Albums Bought (2023)

   
05-20-23, 10:09 PM
  #1
  #1  
Albums Bought (2023)
I guess nobody bought any in 2023 or did not create a thread

Ellie Goulding Higher Than Heaven

I liked the artwork too and wished they used it on the CD too



05-21-23, 12:00 PM
  #2
  #2  
Re: Albums Bought (2022)
Waiting for my deluxe reissue of Beherit's Drawing Down the Moon to show up in the mail, can't wait.


05-21-23, 01:17 PM
  #3
  #3  
Re: Albums Bought (2022)
My favorite purchase this year, We Lost the Sea's Departure Songs.

The gatefold is made of this thicker cardboard, it comes with a beautiful full size booklet with more art and descriptions of the inspirations of each song. And the slightly transparent green/seaform platters are goregous.



It took a month to import from Australia, but was well worth it.
