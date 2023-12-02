Album Whale: An easy place to share fun lists of albums
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Owatonna, MN
Posts: 385
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Album Whale: An easy place to share fun lists of albums
I have been away for 13 years. I had thought my account was lost in all of the site the transitions, but then I remembered one long-abandoned email address with which I could try to send a password recovery. Yay, it worked!
My friends and I just made Album Whale, a website to help you easily make lists of albums and share with friends. I hope a few people find it smile-inducing.
We made Album Whale because we love music, we wanted to make lists, and we wanted to share our favorite albums with friends. There are lots of folks making lists of their favorite albums. There are also more esoteric lists, like this one of Raymond Pettibon covers. 😀
It's free and just for funwe wanted a simple website that lets us make lists without having ads plastered all over the page. I'm sharing because I think the music fans here might also enjoy putting together lists of their favorites, classic rock themes, artists top tens, and so on. If you do get around to trying it out, I'd love to see what lists you make. And definitely feel free to give me your feedback on the experience. Enjoy.
My friends and I just made Album Whale, a website to help you easily make lists of albums and share with friends. I hope a few people find it smile-inducing.
We made Album Whale because we love music, we wanted to make lists, and we wanted to share our favorite albums with friends. There are lots of folks making lists of their favorite albums. There are also more esoteric lists, like this one of Raymond Pettibon covers. 😀
It's free and just for funwe wanted a simple website that lets us make lists without having ads plastered all over the page. I'm sharing because I think the music fans here might also enjoy putting together lists of their favorites, classic rock themes, artists top tens, and so on. If you do get around to trying it out, I'd love to see what lists you make. And definitely feel free to give me your feedback on the experience. Enjoy.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off