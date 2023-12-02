Album Whale: An easy place to share fun lists of albums

I have been away for 13 years. I had thought my account was lost in all of the site the transitions, but then I remembered one long-abandoned email address with which I could try to send a password recovery. Yay, it worked!

My friends and I just made

, a website to help you easily make lists of albums and share with friends. I hope a few people find it smile-inducing.

We made Album Whale because we love music, we wanted to make lists, and we wanted to share our favorite albums with friends. There are lots of folks making lists of

. There are also more esoteric lists, like this one of

. 😀

It's free and just for funwe wanted a simple website that lets us make lists without having ads plastered all over the page. I'm sharing because I think the music fans here might also enjoy putting together lists of their favorites, classic rock themes, artists top tens, and so on. If you do get around to trying it out, I'd love to see what lists you make. And definitely feel free to give me your feedback on the experience. Enjoy.

​​​​​​​