DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

I know its a great song, but I dont need to hear it again.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

I know its a great song, but I dont need to hear it again.

   
Old 12-18-22, 04:01 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: NY
Posts: 2,150
Received 24 Likes on 14 Posts
I know its a great song, but I dont need to hear it again.
What are songs you acknowledge as great, but have heard so many times you just dont need/want to hear again?

Ill kick it off with:
Free Bird
parrotheads4 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 04:23 PM
  #2  
Cool New Member
 
Toby Dramit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2022
Location: The Vic & Comet
Posts: 46
Received 14 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: I know its a great song, but I dont need to hear it again.
Sweet Home Alabama
Dust In The Wind
Bohemian Rhapsody
Already Gone
Stuck In A Moment
Toby Dramit is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.