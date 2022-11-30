RIP: Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac)
RIP: Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac)
A shame. And “Everywhere” is having resurgence being in that Chevy commercial.
I was glad I got to see them when she rejoined the band a few years ago.
Dammit. I loved her and the Mac. Was my first concert as well, Tusk Tour, 1979.
Saw them tour with her in 2018.
