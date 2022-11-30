DVD Talk Forum

RIP: Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac)

RIP: Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac)

   
RIP: Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac)


A shame. And “Everywhere” is having resurgence being in that Chevy commercial.

I was glad I got to see them when she rejoined the band a few years ago.
Re: RIP: Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac)
OK, this one really hurts. Fleetwood Mac was my very first concert ever. And I adored them. Heartbroken.
Re: RIP: Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac)
Dammit. I loved her and the Mac. Was my first concert as well, Tusk Tour, 1979.
Saw them tour with her in 2018.

