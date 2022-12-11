Question about Tix app.

I am asking for a friend, literally. He's getting ready to have a baby soon and is looking to make it easier on him with concert tickets. I've never heard of it but he was asking me about concert tickets apps or website that allows you to make payments. Since I have no idea, I'm asking more knowledgeable people so I can recommend him something.



1. Are any of these legit?

2. If legit, cons of using.

3. Any other useful info I need to tell him.



Thanks in advance for any info.