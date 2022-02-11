New Everything But the Girl - Spring 2023
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
New Everything But the Girl - Spring 2023
Finally! I was hoping for another album for years. Very excited.
https://www.nme.com/news/music/every...-years-3341416
