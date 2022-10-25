DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Simple Minds - Direction of the Heart - 10/21/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Simple Minds - Direction of the Heart - 10/21/22

   
Old 10-25-22, 12:28 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,925
Received 183 Likes on 131 Posts
Simple Minds - Direction of the Heart - 10/21/22
They're back! After the great "Big Music" in 2014, they released the terrible (IMO) "Walk Between Worlds" in 2018. But they have rebounded spectacularly with "Directions of the Heart". This is classic Simple Minds.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nydobO8tLhU&list=PLxA687tYuMWhbms5f2y3TwpiforVBnGzB&index=11

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU-Zo3blw_4

Daytripper is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.