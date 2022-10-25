Simple Minds - Direction of the Heart - 10/21/22
They're back! After the great "Big Music" in 2014, they released the terrible (IMO) "Walk Between Worlds" in 2018. But they have rebounded spectacularly with "Directions of the Heart". This is classic Simple Minds.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nydobO8tLhU&list=PLxA687tYuMWhbms5f2y3TwpiforVBnGzB&index=11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU-Zo3blw_4
