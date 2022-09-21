DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

   
Old 09-21-22, 02:37 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
jpcamb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,161
Received 233 Likes on 169 Posts
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
I thought I would start a general thread for my favorite band. After a looong wait, the estate is finally releasing another box set this November featuring songs from their 1997 20-night residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco. There are a few options on LP and CD with various configurations. The cool thing about this run was they played 88 different songs in total, it seems that Westwood One recorded 6 of those nights in full from the soundboard. I have a fair number of bootlegs of the nights with the most widely circulated being the final show of the run featuring John Lee Hooker on 3 tracks. Their version of "Gloria" is just transcendent. Anyways I thought there may be some fans out there that would want updates on new releases etc.

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/tom-...lmore-box-set/
jpcamb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-21-22, 03:12 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 24,574
Received 121 Likes on 77 Posts
Re: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
I saw Tom Petty once... 3rd row center in 2006. It was an awesome night.
GuessWho is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.