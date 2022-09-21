Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

I thought I would start a general thread for my favorite band. After a looong wait, the estate is finally releasing another box set this November featuring songs from their 1997 20-night residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco. There are a few options on LP and CD with various configurations. The cool thing about this run was they played 88 different songs in total, it seems that Westwood One recorded 6 of those nights in full from the soundboard. I have a fair number of bootlegs of the nights with the most widely circulated being the final show of the run featuring John Lee Hooker on 3 tracks. Their version of "Gloria" is just transcendent. Anyways I thought there may be some fans out there that would want updates on new releases etc.