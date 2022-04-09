DVD Talk Forum

the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?

the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?

   
09-04-22, 09:58 PM
New Member
Join Date: Mar 2022
Posts: 34
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
I was at Walmart the other day and was browsing the new Vinyl records to see what they had and noticed that the Dixie Chicks are now called the Essential Chicks.

The heck did this happen? Why and when did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
09-04-22, 10:11 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 48,466
Received 556 Likes on 454 Posts
Re: the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
They dropped Dixie in 2020. Like Lady Antebellum, they wanted to dissociate themselves from the Old South. Not sure about the Essential, though. It wasnt an album title?
09-04-22, 10:17 PM
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,919
Received 1,046 Likes on 609 Posts
Re: the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
They didnt. They changed their name to The Chicks in 2020 to distance themselves from the Confederate-era South. "The Essential Chicks" is the name of their latest "best of" album, the "essential" hits.
09-04-22, 10:30 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 63,046
Received 3,384 Likes on 2,257 Posts
Re: the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?


Actually it's not even a new album, just a repackaging after the name change


09-04-22, 10:39 PM
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,439
Received 338 Likes on 239 Posts
Re: the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
A lot of artists are changing their name!






