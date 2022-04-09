the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
I was at Walmart the other day and was browsing the new Vinyl records to see what they had and noticed that the Dixie Chicks are now called the Essential Chicks.
The heck did this happen? Why and when did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
The heck did this happen? Why and when did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
DVD Talk Hero
Re: the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
They dropped Dixie in 2020. Like Lady Antebellum, they wanted to dissociate themselves from the Old South. Not sure about the Essential, though. It wasnt an album title?
Moderator
Re: the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
They didnt. They changed their name to The Chicks in 2020 to distance themselves from the Confederate-era South. "The Essential Chicks" is the name of their latest "best of" album, the "essential" hits.
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Re: the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
Actually it's not even a new album, just a repackaging after the name change
Premium Member
Re: the Dixie Chicks. When did they change their name to the Essential Chicks?
A lot of artists are changing their name!
