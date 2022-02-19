Does anyone remember the King Biscuit Flower Hour?
Thread title says it all.
For the young-uns here, the KBFH was a weekly program on Rock stations (before they became classic rock) that was a live concert of a different band every week. These were not crappo live recordings either, they were top notch in quality. They were promoted all week on the station, and if it was a band you particularly liked, you had a blank cassette tape at the ready to record the show. But even if you didn't record it, you tuned in every week.
The reason I brought it up is now that I've gotten back into vinyl and using Discogs to collect, I've found that these shows were actually one-off vinyl records that were shipped to the stations! The stations weren't supposed to re-sell them but take a wild guess how that worked out. They can be expensive on the used market, but not totally unreasonable. And often a great way to get a live recording of a band that never officially released a live record.
I just had a really interesting buy. It was the KB broadcast of The Romantics. The guy had it on sale super cheap ($15), because it only included one of the records (it was a two-record show). Still, $15 for 2/3 of the program is damn good. He said it was oddly bundled with a mismatched KB disc of a Utopia show. Well, now I found out why it was bundled. Despite the label, this record was actually 2 sides of the Utopia broadcast! The seller was super cool about it though; instead of doing a refund, he's just gonna send me the second disc so I can have the full KB Utopia show. Not as big a fan of them as I am The Romantics, but it will still be a nice addition to my collection.
Anyone have any memories of a great King Biscuit show that they recorded off the air so many years ago?
