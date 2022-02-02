DVD Talk Forum

RIP Jonny Z

RIP Jonny Z
https://www.blabbermouth.net/news/jo...ds-dies-at-69/

Jon Zazula, co-founder of Megaforce Records with his wife Marsha, who passed away last year, was one of the pioneers of the 80s metal scene. Megaforce was the home to Metallica, Anthrax, SOD, Testament, Manowar, Overkill, and others.




