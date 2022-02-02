DVD Talk Forum

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees

   
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees
The nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fames Class of 2022 are in, and the list features Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick. The top vote-getters will be announced in May and inducted in the fall.
https://vote.rockhall.com/en/
