Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim Dies at Age 91

AuthorLocationsNovember 26, 2021Stephen Sondheim, the eight-time Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist behind musicals includingand, has died at the age of 91. According to published reports, Sondheim passed away Friday morning at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends.Born March 22, 1930, Stephen Joshua Sondheim was the son of Herbert Sondheim, a dress manufacturer, and Etta Janet "Foxy" Sondheim, a dress designer. An only child, his parents later divorced and, owing to a fraught relationship with his mother, young Stephen became friends with James Hammerstein, the son of landmark theater creator Oscar Hammerstein II. The elder Hammerstein became Stephen's mentor and surrogate father.While at the George School, Sondheim wrote his first musical, titled, and, believing it to be successful, asked Hammerstein to evaluate it as though he didn't know who the author was. Deeming it "terrible," Hammerstein then educated Sondheim in musical theater construction. "In that afternoon, I learned more about songwriting and musical theater than most people learn in a lifetime," Sondheim would say.Sondheim's first outing as a Broadway lyricist was, with a score coauthored with Leonard Bernstein and a book by Arthur Laurents. The original 1957 production ran for 732 performances and garnered little recognition for its lyricist. His next project, the 1959 musical, also featured his lyrics, though the music was written by Jule Styne.The first musical for which Sondheim wrote both lyrics and music was, which ran 964 performances after opening in 1962. The show, inspired by the Greek comedies of Plautus and featuring a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, received the Tony for Best Musical, though Sondheim did not receive a nomination for his score. Between 1970 and 1981, Sondheim collaborated with the producer/director Harold Prince on six musicals,(with George Furth),(with James Goldman),(with Hugh Wheeler),(with John Weidman),(with Hugh Wheeler), and(with George Furth).'s failure on Broadway effectively put an end to one of the most invaluable partnerships in theatrical history, until, of course, Sondheim met James Lapine. Their collaborations include, and. Sondheim also collaborated with Weidman on the musicalsand. He coauthoredwith Arthur Laurents,with Burt Shevelove, andwith Laurents and Richard Rodgers.Musical revues bearing Sondheim's songs include, and. Lest anyone think Sondheim was limited to musicals, he also coauthored (with George Furth) the Broadway play(which played 17 performances at the Broadhurst Theatre in 1996) and the screenplay(written with Anthony Perkins). His lyrics are collected in two volumes,and, which were published by Alfred A. Knopf, Inc. in 2010 and 2011, respectively.Films of Sondheim's musicals include, and. Several productions were taped with original (or close to original) casts, broadcast on television, and later released for home viewing.Sondheim's long list of honors includes the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama (for); an Academy Award for Best Song ("Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man") from; eight Tony Awards (including a 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award); eight Grammy Awards (including Song of the Year in 1975 for "Send in the Clowns"); a 1993 Kennedy Center Honor; and memberships in the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the American Theatre Hall of Fame, among many others. On September 15, 2010, Roundabout Theatre Company renamed Henry Miller's Theatre on West 43rd Street in Sondheim's honor.Sondheim's survivors include his husband, Jeff Romley, whom he married in 2017, and a half brother, Walter Sondheim.At the time of his death, there were two major revivals of his work in New York,on Broadway andat Classic Stage Company, and he was at work with David Ives on a new musical titled. A film remake ofis slated for a release in December.