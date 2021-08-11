Re: Astroworld and Concert Safety

I haven't been in that situation since I was in my twenties. I remember going to a Nine Inch Nails show, the Jim Rose Circus was up before them, and I went down into the crowd near the front so I could gawk at the crazy shit they were doing. After they were done, and it was getting closer to NIN starting their set, I could almost feel the crowd like it was it's own living thing. I started being pushed back and forth by waves of people, and it got more aggressive as the crowd's excitement was building. I said "Fuck this!" and hightailed it back to my seat while I still could. Later I looked down at the craziness in front of the stage and thought "Holy shit, I could have been stuck in that mess". Nope, not for me.