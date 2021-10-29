DVD Talk Forum

Limp Bizkit Still Sucks

Music Talk

Limp Bizkit Still Sucks

   
10-29-21, 12:10 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Limp Bizkit Still Sucks
Figured I'd pop a thread up for this one, it comes out on Halloween Day. Not a big surprise considering Dad Vibes has actually gained some traction.

https://consequence.net/2021/10/limp...cks-new-album/

Honestly, never been their biggest fan, but a ton of music has started taking itself a little too seriously lately, so I'm always down for some silliness.


