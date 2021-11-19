Adele - 30 (11/19/21)
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,845
Received 2,014 Likes on 1,292 Posts
Adele - 30 (11/19/21)
It's been five years since her last album, but she's got one on deck. This is the reason that Taylor Swift moved up the release of her re-recording of Red by a week. Nobody wants to go head to head against the Queen.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off