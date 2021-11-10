DVD Talk Forum

Starcrawler

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Starcrawler

   
10-11-21, 05:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 8,734
Received 344 Likes on 273 Posts
Starcrawler
What does everyone here think of this band? Ever seen them live?

They're coming to town next week and I'm on the fence about going. The music isn't quite what I'm into, it's a bit more hard rock than the punk or power pop I usually go for. But I'm told they put on a hell of a show. The singer, who looks like she doesn't trip the third digit on the scale despite being close to 6 feet tall, is known for both being disgusting (snot rockets on the audience) as well as putting so much energy into a show she passes out and needs medical attention. I gotta respect that kind of effort.



