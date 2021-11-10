Starcrawler

What does everyone here think of this band? Ever seen them live?They're coming to town next week and I'm on the fence about going. The music isn't quite what I'm into, it's a bit more hard rock than the punk or power pop I usually go for. But I'm told they put on a hell of a show. The singer, who looks like she doesn't trip the third digit on the scale despite being close to 6 feet tall, is known for both being disgusting (snot rockets on the audience) as well as putting so much energy into a show she passes out and needs medical attention. I gotta respect that kind of effort.